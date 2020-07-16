Palmetto Industries and Green Point Research Partner to Design Industry Standard for Industrial Hemp Storage Bags

AUGUSTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Headquartered in Augusta, GA, Palmetto Industries International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of flexible polymer packaging products. With over 25 years of experience, the company has developed a strong reputation for providing high-quality packaging solutions to clients throughout North and South America. Europe, Asia and Africa.

This June, Palmetto Industries proudly announced a new and exciting partnership with Green Point Research (GPR) to design and develop an innovative hemp storage bag poised to set the gold standard in the industry.

New Operating Standards Needed to Meet Industry Growth

With the global hemp market reaching an astonishing 4.71 billion in 2019, players across the supply chain are taking note and preparing for what is projected to be an incredible period of growth for the industry as a whole.

Demand for hemp oil and fiber across the food and beverage, automotive, personal care, construction, textile and automotive industries has created a growing need for consistent and reliable operating standards across the supply chain.

The partnership between Palmetto Industries and Green Point Research aims to bridge this gap, setting a new standard in hemp packaging that is set to take the hemp industry by storm.

Proprietary Packaging Prevents Mold and Degradation

Although hemp is a moderately durable plant, somewhat more resistant to diseases, it is particularly susceptible to moisture retention post-harvesting. Storage and processing conditions not actively managed to combat such moisture can result in the development of several plant-born diseases as well as the propagation of mold.

In an effort to combat moisture-associated issues, Palmetto Industries and Green Point Research have co-developed a unique and innovative weave design aimed at protecting hemp plants during storage and transport.

According to a representative from Palmetto Industries, “Our partnership with Green Point Research aims to strategically combine synergies in a way that allows us to leverage each others’ operational expertise and specialized knowledge. By doing so we aim to produce a superior storage product for the growing hemp market.” They went on to explain that, “We remain steadfastly committed to supporting and serving the needs of hemp farmers around the world, and this partnership brings us one step closer to establishing a gold standard for storage bags.”

About the New Storage Bags

Certified safe for use with food (ISO22000), the single-use hemp bags are environmentally friendly and 100% recyclable.

Dedicated to protecting the environment and contributing to the development of sustainable practices along the hemp supply chain, Palmetto Industries is set to launch a recycling program for farmers, allowing them to easily and conveniently return used bags.

The bags are set to be available in a range of sizes and styles, as well as being available for bulk purchases. They are engineered to be durable and capable, rated to hold over 500lbs of product. On the leading edge of innovation, these bags will also feature end-to-end visibility, utilizing blockchain tracking technology and QR codes to provide superior transparency of product at every stage of its journey, from farm to processor.

About Palmetto Industries

Palmetto Industries International, Inc., headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, is a global manufacturer and distributor of flexible polymer packaging products. Established in 1994, Palmetto Industries is one of the largest suppliers of flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBC’s) in North America and owns and operates a manufacturing center in India. Palmetto maintains global warehouse space and provides packaging solutions to customers throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

