Piper Sandler Expands Equity Capital Markets with the Hiring of Matthew Wolfe

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew Wolfe as a managing director in equity capital markets with a focus on advising clients within the technology sector. He will be based in the firm’s San Francisco office.

Prior to joining Piper Sandler, Wolfe was a managing director within the technology advisory group at Evercore responsible for leading the equity business across all tech and tech-enabled sectors. Additional experience includes senior roles in technology equity capital markets at Barclays and BofA Merrill Lynch.

“We are excited to have Matt join the team as part of our commitment to technology capital markets. With 15 years of experience focused on the technology sector, Matt brings a strong reputation of expertise, trust and market acumen that will provide an immediate benefit to our clients,” said David Stadinski, managing director, global head of equity capital markets at Piper Sandler.

Wolfe earned a bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in accounting and finance from Georgetown University.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank and institutional securities firm driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in Europe through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

©2020. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

Contacts

Pamela Steensland



Tel: 612 303-8185



pamela.steensland@psc.com