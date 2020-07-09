Power From Air Will Revolutionize the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) market and beyond.

SmartCone Technologies Inc. is teaming up with ConFlow Power to bring a self-charging power source to market

OTTAWA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / SmartCone Technologies Inc, Canada’s leader in IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, will be partnering with Conflow Power Canada Energy Ltd. to bring a self-charging power source to market that creates power from Air.

The patent pending “Nano technology” draws electrons from the air and as they pass through the Nano film, the electrons are charged. They then come in contact with a conductive surface which powers the device and then are recycled back into the air. This breakthrough technology is the cleanest, most inexpensive and environmentally friendly power to date.

“We are extremely excited about this new partnership and believe by combining the different technologies together we can create significant and impacting new products for our clients globally.” Jason Lee CEO SmartCone.

SmartCone will begin by integrating across the current suite products, further differentiating themselves from their competition. While it will benefit many solutions, this is an ideal product to push our SIMS by SmartCone’s wearable to the forefront and will likely serve as the first product integrated with this new power source.

“As a new technology, it is important to find strong well-established partners who can support the ongoing technology development, testing and commercialization process. For us SmartCone is the perfect partner.” Richard Harris President Conflow Power Canada Energy Ltd.

This partnership will also develop new and exciting products addressing many consumer requests like bringing actual independent and “off-grid” products to consumers, all utilizing the Conflow Power Canada power solution. Reshoring technologies, manufacturing and product development is a high priority.

About ConFlow

Conflow Power Canada Energy Ltd. provides society with a source of limitless, off-grid power, and will change the dynamics of energy use and distribution, hence our name – CONtinuous FLOW of energy from the air. Using our patent pending Nano technology, we offer a radical departure from anything on the market today and strive to overcome the problems that have restricted the wider use of batteries and constrained the growth of the industry: capacity, cost and disposability. www.conflowpowercanada.com

About SmartCone

SmartCone Technologies Inc. (SCTI) is a unique data sensory company that commercializes new Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies powering a wide array of sensors, edge computing, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence (AI). TheSmartCone™ solutions have been used most recently in “Return to Work” solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as securing dangerous work sites, controlling bicycle lane traffic, managing vehicle fleets, smart warehouses, crowd control, and more. Visit us at www.thesmartcone.com

