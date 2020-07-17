Radiko Announces Delayed Filing of Interim Financials and MD&A and Application for Accompanying Management Cease Trade Order

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2020 / Radiko Holdings Corp. (CSE:RDKO) (the “Company“) would like to provide an update on the status of the filing of its interim financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the period ended March 31, 2020.

Due to the continued impact of COVID-19, and the logistical complications for its Canadian auditor to conduct the audit of its US operations, the Company anticipates the filing of its unaudited interim financial statements and corresponding management’s discussion and analysis (collectively, the “Q1 Filings“) for the financial period ended March 31, 2020, will be delayed beyond the required filing deadline: (i) under Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations and pursuant to National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuer’s Annual and Interim Filings, being May 31, 2020; as extended by (ii) the temporary blanket relief implemented by the Alberta Securities Commission, Instrument 51-517 (the “Blanket Relief“), being July 15, 2020 (the “Filing Deadline“).

The Company intends to continue to work diligently and expeditiously with its auditors and expects to file the Q1 Filings as soon as possible and in any event on or before August 31, 2020.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company and herein with this press release, the Company confirms that there have been no material business developments since the date of its last financial statements that were filed.

Management Cease Trade Order

In light of the delay in filing of the Q1 Filings prior to the Filing Deadline, the Company is providing this default announcement in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203“). The Company has made an application to the Alberta Securities Commission (the “OSC“), as principal regulator of the Company, for a management cease trade order (“MCTO“) under NP 12-203 in respect of the anticipated default regarding the Q1 Filings. The granting of the MCTO is at the discretion of the Alberta Securities Commission and there is no guarantee that this will be granted. The issuance of the MCTO generally will not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of the Company to trade in their securities. In the event that the MCTO is granted, it will be in effect until the default is remedied. The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for as long as the Company remains in default. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no insolvency proceeding against it and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Radiko Holdings

Radiko Holdings (RDKO) is a CBD and cannabis-focused brand portfolio, leveraging the potential of the plant by offering best of breed products that naturally complement today’s consumer lifestyles. The Corporation’s mission is to build and market a diversified portfolio of cannabis and CBD brands, with strategic manufacturing and distribution partnerships to support better EBITDA and margins. RDKO markets products with THC content where that practice has been legalized at the state level through either medicinal or recreational use. RDKO also markets products containing CBD in the US and internationally. The Corporation believes as the legal cannabis and CBD markets evolve, high-quality, unique products will increasingly capture market share and provide a valuable platform for growth.

For further information:

Steve Gormley

Chief Executive Officer

Radiko Holdings

12655 W Jefferson Blvd

Los Angeles, CA, 90066

Ph: +1-(323)-828-4321 or steve@radikoholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Burwell

Vice President

The Howard Group

#350, 318 – 11 Avenue SE

Calgary, AB T2G 0Y2

Ph: +1-(403)-221-0915 or dave@howardgroupinc.com

Media Inquiries: media@intlcannabrands.com

