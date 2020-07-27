Regina Trades & Skills Centre wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award in Regina for School – Career & Business

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Regina Trades & Skills Centre is a two-year Consumer Choice Award Winner in the region of Regina and the category of School – Career and Business.

The Regina Trades & Skills Centre (RTSC) offers short-term entry-level skills training to help individuals “get their boot in the door”. They pride themselves with consistent high attendance, course completion and employment rates.

RTSC wants to be the first place for employers to go to find entry level employees. With a mission of providing DEMAND LED industry training, RTSC trains only where the employment demands are high. Employers save time and money with their needs as all students come with safety certifications, training and some experience making them prepared and employable.

Students that are accepted into the course receive tuition free training while being paid wages for the time they are in class. More importantly, RTSC connects those students directly back to industry by finding employment opportunities for them.

This is no handout to the RTSC students. They must show up every day and on time, work hard, have a good attitude and show they are grasping the skill being taught to them. The whole goal of RTSC’s training is employment.

Employers can contact RTSC at any time to learn about what areas are being trained, as well as to see if any students are available to be hired. Get the training you need! Get the job you want! Get the workforce you require! Get your boot in the door with RTSC. Look us up online www.rtsc.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

This is the 2nd year RTSC has won.

RTSC is a demand lead training facility that is highly recognized in the community for producing quality graduates, maintaining exceptional employment rates and responding to employment demands. This superior service contributes to standing out as a CCA winner for two years.

RTSC relies heavily on marketing to let students know which courses we offer and employers know how we can save them time and money with their entry level employee needs. Being a CCA winner allows RTSC to diversify their marketing strategies while adding a level of professionalism and consumer recognition to their platform.

