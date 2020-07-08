RepRisk Partners With Crux Informatics to Accelerate ESG Market Reach and Delivery Capabilities

Strategic partnership will enable seamless delivery and integration of ESG data for financial institutions

ZURICH & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RepRisk, a leading ESG data science firm combining machine learning and human intelligence, and Crux Informatics (“Crux”), a cloud-based data delivery and operations platform, have entered into a strategic partnership to deliver RepRisk data across the financial services industry.

The partnership will enable financial institutions access to RepRisk data on ESG and business conduct risks on demand via a single API. As a result, financial institutions can focus on extracting meaningful ESG data from RepRisk for agile investment decisions without the added pressure of complicated technical integrations and implementation.

“We are excited to embark on this innovative partnership with Crux and that RepRisk is among the first ESG providers,” said Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon, Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing at RepRisk. “Investors and other financial industry professionals need reliable and daily-updated information on a company’s ESG and business conduct risks to make more informed investment decisions. In a data-driven world, this partnership will enable us to seamlessly deliver RepRisk’s ESG data – the largest dataset of ESG risks with a time series from 2007 – via external API and meet the need of our clients to be able to focus on data rather than onboarding and operating efforts.”

“We are thrilled to have RepRisk’s leading dataset on the Crux platform,” said Michael Rude, Head of Go-to-Market at Crux. “RepRisk fundamentally understands the challenges clients deal with in ingesting and making use of valuable data, and we are pleased to be working with them to remove the friction associated with delivering to their clients. We have seen a rise in interest in ESG data products and are happy to work with RepRisk to assist with the delivery of their data to a growing number of clients.”

RepRisk offers quantitative risk analytics and proprietary metrics for more than 140,000 public and private companies, from every sector and market across the globe, which serve leading financial institutions and corporates in their due diligence and risk management processes across their operations, business relationships, and investments.

About RepRisk

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Switzerland, RepRisk is a pioneer in ESG data science that leverages the combination of AI and machine learning with human intelligence to systematically analyze public information and identify material ESG risks. RepRisk’s flagship product, the RepRisk ESG Risk Platform, is the world’s largest and most comprehensive due diligence database on ESG and business conduct risks, with expertise in 20 languages and coverage of 140,000+ public and private companies and 35,000+ infrastructure projects. For more than a decade, the world’s leading financial institutions and corporations have trusted RepRisk for due diligence and risk management across their operations, business relationships, and investments. Find out more on reprisk.com.

About Crux Informatics

Crux helps companies reliably get the data they need, how they need it and where they need it. Our data delivery and operations platform and managed service ensures that data flows seamlessly between data suppliers and data consumers. By working directly with suppliers and serving many consumers, Crux unlocks economies of scale that benefit the entire industry. Crux delivers data at a lower cost, via flexible delivery methods, and at a consistently high-level of service and security. Visit www.cruxinformatics.com.

