ReShape Lifesciences Recognizes National Parents’ Day Offering New Resources for Women Considering Weight-Loss and Parenthood

The minimally-invasive Lap-Band® Procedure is proven to improve fertility and support healthier pregnancies.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc., (OTCQB:RSLS) a global weight-loss solutions leader, announced today that in recognition of National Parents’ Day, it is providing updated information resources for women considering pregnancy that want to safely lose excess weight and experience the joy of parenthood.

ReShape Lifesciences is the manufacturer of the Lap-Band®, the safest, least invasive, and lowest risk weight-loss surgery. Weight loss from Lap-Band Surgery may improve fertility and reduce the maternal health risks and fetal complications commonly associated with obesity. The Lap-Band is also the only minimally invasive weight-loss surgery that can be easily adjusted in a physician’s office, safely adapting to the changing nutritional and physical requirements of pregnancy and postpartum health.

More than 40% of all American women are considered obese or morbidly obese today, up from 25% in 1994.[1] For women affected by obesity and interested in becoming pregnant, the Lap-Band surgery and aftercare program assist steady, gradual weight loss of about 1-2 pounds per week. According to one study, just a 5-10% decrease in weight can improve estrogen levels, metabolism, hormone production, and ovulation, increasing the likelihood of a successful pregnancy.[2]

“Women who desire help losing weight in order to increase their likelihood of becoming pregnant have a proven solution with the Lap-Band,” said Bart Bandy, President & CEO of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. “The Lap-Band offers a reduced risk, effective and personalized weight-loss approach for women with a Body Mass Index as low as 30 who have the opportunity to optimize their health throughout their pregnancy journey or may be having difficulty conceiving due to excess weight. After realizing the gift of becoming a parent, the Lap-Band can again be adjusted to continue supporting healthy weight management.”

“The Lap-Band is one of the best options available for women with obesity who are having difficulty conceiving due to the inability to lose weight,” said Mona Misra, M.D., a leading bariatric surgeon in Los Angeles. “It is also the safest surgical procedure to help reduce obesity-related complications like gestational diabetes, gestational hypertension, and sleep apnea.”

“I had been trying to conceive our second child for close to 13 years and after many miscarriages, we had given up,” said Amber Faulkner, a Lap-Band Patient from Salt Lake City, Utah. “I credit my ability to finally successfully have two babies to the weight loss and lifestyle changes as part of my Lap-Band Journey. I also did not gain any weight during either pregnancy and both were born happy, healthy and right on time.”

The Lap-Band is the most widely used gastric band in the world, with reimbursement coverage from most major insurance providers and the ability for the procedure to be performed in an outpatient facility. Unlike other surgical weight-loss options, the Lap-Band does not cut, staple or remove portions of the stomach or reroute the intestines. The procedure has been performed over 1 million times worldwide, and it is backed by over 25 years of clinical evidence. In addition, the Lap-Band Patient can be supported by ReShapeCare™, a reimbursed telehealth aftercare program clinically proven to help patients during their weight-loss journey.

National Parents’ Day honors parents for the positive role they play in raising happy, healthy families. For many women considering weight-loss and pregnancy, the Lap-Band offers a desirable solution.

To learn more, please refer to our Healthy Mother, Healthy Baby online brochure, call 1-800-LapBand (527-2263), or visit www.lapband.com.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weightloss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® program provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational (outside the U.S.) minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery. It helps enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy. The recently launched ReShapeCare Virtual health coaching program is a virtual tele-health weight management program that supports lifestyle changes for all weight-loss patients, to help them keep the weight off over time.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “may,” “intend,” “will,” “continue,” “future,” other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of our management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks related to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our results of operations, financial condition or liquidity; risks and uncertainties related to our acquisition of the Lap-Band system; our ability to continue as a going concern if we are unable to improve our operating results or obtain additional financing; risks related to ownership of our securities as a result of our delisting from the NASDAQ Capital Market; our proposed ReShape Vest product may not be successfully developed and commercialized; our limited history of operations; our losses since inception and for the foreseeable future; the competitive industry in which we operate; our dependence on third parties to initiate and perform our clinical trials; the need to obtain regulatory approval for our ReShape Vest and any modifications to our Lap-Band system; physician adoption of our products; our ability to obtain third party coding, coverage or payment levels; ongoing regulatory compliance; our dependence on third party manufacturers and suppliers; the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to raise additional capital when needed; international commercialization and operation; our ability to attract and retain management and other personnel and to manage our growth effectively; potential product liability claims; the cost and management time of operating a public company; potential healthcare fraud and abuse claims; healthcare legislative reform; and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our technology and products. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those factors identified as “risk factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K filed April 30, 2020. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:

Thomas Stankovich

Chief Financial Officer

949-276-6042

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

ReShape Lifesciences Marketing Contact:

Diane Utzman-O’Neill

Sr. Director Consumer Brand Marketing

952-460-0171

dutzman-oneill@reshapelifesci.com

[1] Virginia Sole-Smith, “When You’re Told You’re Too Fat to Get Pregnant,” The New York Times, June 18, 2019.

[2] Nita Landry, MD, “This Is How Your Weight Can Affect Your Fertility – A Gynecologist Explains,” Self Magazine, December 1, 2017. SOURCE: ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/598204/ReShape-Lifesciences-Recognizes-National-Parents-Day-Offering-New-Resources-for-Women-Considering-Weight-Loss-and-Parenthood