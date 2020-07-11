Retrolock Gives Back with Christmas in July

Christmas in July Initiative Gives Retrolock Employees the Power

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / Retrolock (RLC) has decided to help those in need with a Christmas in July initiative. Krystal Maragh, the company’s Culture Manager, has requested employees to provide her with their favorite nonprofit or charity. It will allow the company to ensure that money goes to the organizations that are near and dear to their heart.

RLC’s CEO, Tania Tomyn, has been a known philanthropist around the globe for years. Retrolock has chosen five charities from the list created by employees as part of the Christmas in July initiative.

Once Krystal Maragh gathered the list of various nonprofits and organizations from employees, RLC made the decision to narrow the list down to five. The organizations that will receive donations from RLC for the month of July include St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 4WRD Progress, Fruitful Futures Project, Autism Speaks, and the San Francisco SPCA.

Tania Tomyn, along with Retrolock’s President, Aaron Smith, have identified that they are committed to donating to various organizations throughout the year. Tomyn will also be making personal donations to various organizations, including the BumbleBee Foundation, within the Christmas in July initiative.

Tomyn has identified, “During this time of uncertainty in our industry, country and world affected by the Coronavirus, giving and donations are down.” Many organizations have identified that they are not receiving the same level of donations that they have in the past. Additionally, many organizations are stressed because of experiencing a greater need than usual.

Retrolock has always been committed to supporting others, and Tomyn wants to make sure that those organizations are not forgotten. She believes it is important to help others in any way possible, especially during the time of the pandemic.

The company has a reputation for being philanthropic. The Christmas in July initiative is a way for the employees to get involved and ensure that their favorite organizations are receiving donations. However, the company has also committed to providing donations to various organizations throughout the rest of 2020.

Retrolock, headquartered in Orange, California, specializes in interior finish contracting with an emphasis on design-build packages, including everything from doors, frames, and hardware to millwork, finish carpentry, and specialty metals. The company also has additional offices in both Livermore, California and Henderson, Nevada. RLC focuses on such markets as multifamily housing, higher education, sports and entertainment complexes, high-end hospitality, as well as behavioral facilities and hospitals.

