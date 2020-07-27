“Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente: New School Plan Will Expose Millions to Virus; Presidential Candidate Says Creative Use of Virtual Learning Needed”

A Genuine fear is that kids who have not had other periodic vaccinations during the shutdown, combined with regular flu season arriving, raises the likelihood for more widespread illnesses than ever

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Alliance Party and Reform Party presidential candidate Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente today called on President Trump to rescind his order demanding public schools to open next month, labeling it “irrational, politically-driven and potentially catastrophic.”

He pointed out research that shows children are carriers of the coronavirus, with those 10 and older more serious carriers.

“When you think of the danger putting large groups of children together poses not only to the teachers who are being asked to instruct them, but to the families of the children themselves, and to the families of the educators being asked to interact with them all day long, you can easily conclude that Trump’s demand is pure insanity,” declared De La Fuente, a lifelong businessman, entrepreneur and philanthropist now in his second bid for the presidency

“Public education is a state responsibility, directed and funded by states. I recommend that local districts and school leaders, including parents and teachers, be allowed to creatively examine all options as they grapple and deal with this unprecedented set of challenges. No elected official, federal or state, should be haranguing parents or local elected school boards into having five-day-a week face to face instruction at this time.”

Because of the lockdown, millions of parents have not kept up with the other vaccinations that children are supposed to be getting periodically, so there is a danger of old diseases becoming mixed in with the coronavirus just as the annual flu season begins as well.

De La Fuente recommends the option of virtual instruction, although not ideal because it poses problems for parents. However, by being creative, school districts and parents can find ways to adapt.

The role of the federal and state governments should be to fund daycare options for parents who must work while their children are receiving virtual instruction at home, or for children who cannot be left home unattended.

“We all know that Trump’s position on schools, and those of his elected sycophants, is solely about trying to accelerate the opening of the economy to bolster his chances in the November election. It has nothing to do with the potential for hundreds of thousands of additional deaths. It is also another attempt by the far right to advance the cause of school vouchers by setting up public schools for failure,” De La Fuente declared.

