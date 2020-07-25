Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

SAN DIEGO & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WFC #ClassAction–Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 2, 2018 and March 10, 2020. Wells Fargo is a diversified financial services company that provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Wells Fargo’s misconduct, click here.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, in 2016 and 2017, Wells Fargo engaged in high-profile scandals that involved Company employees opening scores of unauthorized deposit and credit accounts in customers’ names as well as other severe customer abuses. Following these revelations, the Federal Reserve, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency entered into a consent orders with Wells Fargo to ensure the Company ameliorated its oversight and governance failures. Wells Fargo repeatedly touted its reform efforts and assured investors it was complying with its consent orders. Notwithstanding, on March 4, 2020, the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee issued a report revealing Wells Fargo “continues to struggle to implement effective risk management and remediation programs” and failed to demonstrate it can establish compliance management infrastructure capable of preventing customer abuses. Finally, on March 11, 2020, the Financial Services Committee held a hearing in which Wells Fargo’s former chair of its board of directors indicated Wells Fargo was well aware it was not adequately responding to the consent orders and had not implemented effective risk management procedures. Following these disclosures, Wells Fargo’s share price fell 34% from a closing price of $41.40 per share on March 5, 2020, to a closing price of $27.50 per share on March 12, 2020.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Shareholders Have Options

Contact us to learn more:



Lauren Levi



(800) 350-6003



llevi@robbinsllp.com

Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Wells Fargo settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contacts

Lauren Levi



Robbins LLP



5040 Shoreham Place



San Diego, CA 92122



llevi@robbinsllp.com

(800) 350-6003



www.robbinsllp.com