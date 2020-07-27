Shepherd and Wedderburn First to Go Live with Prosperoware – Microsoft Teams Integration, Supported by Ascertus Limited

Solution enabling secure collaboration for firm’s over 500 employees working from home

London, U.K. – 27 July 2020 – Leading Scottish headquartered, full-service UK law firm, Shepherd and Wedderburn, has successfully deployed and integrated Microsoft Teams with its enterprise privacy management platform for content systems, CAM, to enable secure communication and collaboration firm-wide. Supported by Ascertus Limited, during this Covid-19 triggered lockdown, over 500 employees across Shepherd and Wedderburn’s offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, have benefitted from this new integrated solution.

Employees at Shepherd and Wedderburn are able to collaborate easily with colleagues, secure in the knowledge that the Teams solution is aligned with Shepherd and Wedderburn’s data governance policies as well as privacy and cybersecurity laws and regulations. There is complete visibility of the Teams content and where it is stored, allowing users to apply proper security controls to protect confidential and sensitive information. Additionally, users are able to quickly search and link to the channels set up in Teams, such as clients and practice areas, for their matters and projects, saving them considerable time. Shepherd and Wedderburn is the first law firm to implement this new integrated solution.

Steve Dalgleish, Head of Technology at Shepherd and Wedderburn, elaborates, “With the entire firm suddenly working from home, Teams was an obvious choice for a communication and collaboration tool – our clients were familiar with it and we already had Microsoft licensing in place. However, from a security standpoint, it was imperative that we did not have a proliferation of Teams in the firm and that governance was in place. Right at the start of the lockdown, Ascertus, as our longstanding technology partner, advised and supported us in implementing the Teams integration with our Prosperoware CAM solution. This integrated solution has been superb during lockdown. More crucially, it has given us great flexibility to adapt as the current work environment evolves.”

Ascertus provides tailored information and document lifecycle management solutions, on-premises and in the cloud, to professional services organisations, law firms and corporate legal departments across the UK and Europe.

“Shepherd and Wedderburn has done well to adopt a best practice approach to its use of Teams from the beginning,” Jon Wainwright, Sales and Marketing Director of Ascertus Limited, comments. “This kind of integrated approach delivers the highest level of efficiency and productivity benefits to users while automating many of the security processes so that they don’t come in the way of usability. This also enables organisations to truly optimise and derive the most value from the systems they deploy for business operation.”

In the next phases of the solution’s adoption, Shepperd and Wedderburn will explore expansion of the CAM-Teams integration that is structured for cross-practice collaboration as well as between practice groups and clients.

About Ascertus Limited

Ascertus provides information and document lifecycle management consultancy, software solutions and IT support services to law firms and corporate legal departments. Based in Central London, the company offers a full range of professional services – from consultancy, business analysis and project management; to software implementation, training, documentation and technical support – delivering bespoke email, contract and document management solutions in on-premises and privately hosted environments. The company has successfully delivered and managed some of the largest iManage Work installations at customer sites in the UK. For more information, visit: www.ascertus.com.

