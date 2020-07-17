Social Distancing Signage On The Go

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced an upgrade to its ARC Print App that allows business owners, facility managers, school administrators and others to order social distancing signage for their newly-opened facilities from their mobile devices.

“Many of our customers put a lot of work in getting their physical space right but wait until the last minute to consider how to tell people what to do or how to behave in their new environment,” says Dilo Wijesuriya, COO of ARC Document Solutions. “That’s why we added an e-commerce catalog to our mobile print app. The app now has a collection of hundreds of signs that anyone can order and use to help reopen their offices, stores and schools safely, and keep employees, customers, and students healthy.”

Strategically placing wayfinding signs and posters help to control foot traffic and can help create one-way halls and aisles, while social distancing and wellness signs keep team members, guests, or students aware of the latest safety protocols. Available in multiple languages, sizes, and finishes, ARC’s wide variety of signs can be ordered from any one of 170 North American fulfillment centers around the U.S. Prints can be delivered within two days or less.

ARC offers a number of ways to help business managers conduct a thorough site survey, making sure to identify areas where guidance is necessary, such as lobbies, dining areas, restrooms, elevators, and stairwells. The company’s catalogs – which offer do-it-yourself site survey tips – can be accessed from ARC’s website, and the signs can also be viewed and ordered from Walmart.com and Facebook, in addition to the company’s Print App.

About ARC Document Solutions Print App

The ARC Print app continues to evolve the way businesses order and receive prints, while empowering users to effortlessly share large files, get quotes, and track order status. To get the latest version of the ARC Print app, visit the App Store or Google Play to download today.

