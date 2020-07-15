HONG KONG, CHINA and SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (“SPI Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SPI), a global provider of photovoltaic (“PV”) solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors, received formal notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires the Company’s common stock to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. The Nasdaq staff made this determination of compliance after the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock was at $1.00 per share or greater for the prior 15 consecutive business days, from June 22, 2020 to July 13, 2020. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and this matter is now closed.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (the “Company”) is a global provider of photovoltaic (“PV”) solutions for business, residential, government and utility customers and investors. The Company develops solar PV projects that are either sold to third party operators or owned and operated by the Company for selling of electricity to the grid in multiple countries in Asia, North America and Europe. The Company’s subsidiary in Australia primarily sells solar PV components to retail customers and solar project developers. The Company has its operating headquarters in Hong Kong and its U.S. office in Santa Clara, California. The Company maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia.

For inquiries, please contact:

Bruce Haase – Account Specialist

RedChip Companies, Inc.

(407) 712-8965

bruce@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/597493/SPI-Energy-Regains-Compliance-with-Nasdaq-Bid-Price-Rule