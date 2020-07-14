Sylogist Announces Director Nominations for Upcoming AGM

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ – Sylogist Ltd. (TSXV: SYZ) (“Sylogist” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that its Special and Annual General Meeting, which had been scheduled and subsequently adjourned due to Covid-19 concerns, will be held at its offices on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Calgary time.

The Board of Directors of the Company has nominated incumbents Barry Foster, Taylor Gray, Jim Wilson and Dave Elder, and two new nominees, Lester Fernandes and Craig O’Neill (profiles below), for election as directors to serve for the ensuing year.

Ron Cherkas and Fraser Elliott are stepping down from the Board, after many years of dedicated and valuable service. Not only have Ron and Fraser offered their varied experiences, as well as their time and sage counsel to our Board, they have done so always as major shareholders of the Company, which is a true testament to their commitment to Sylogist’s remarkable success. Ron and Fraser joined the Sylogist board at the embryonic stage of the business and oversaw and assisted in developing the business into what it is today. During their stewardship, Sylogist developed today’s platform for future dynamic growth, while increasing shareholder value by more than 40 fold. “On behalf of our stakeholders, our staff and the Board of Directors, I want to thank Ron and Fraser for their guidance and commitment to our success and their continuing friendship. We all appreciate it very much” stated Jim Wilson, CEO.

Sylogist is now positioning its highly profitable platform to embrace leveraged growth within the public and quasi-public markets we serve. Mr. Wilson continued “to support our future plans, we are pleased to welcome two new independent director nominees, each with a wealth of experience and success in rapidly growing software-as-a-service businesses.”

Lester Fernandes is the President and CEO of Segovia Capital Ltd., a family investment company he has operated since 2018. Segovia invests primarily in early stage technology and software companies, lending Mr. Fernandes’ experience and mentorship to entrepreneurs. Prior thereto, he was a Co-Founder and CFO of Pivotal Payments Ltd., a financial technology company that specializes in payment processing, a position he held since 2001. Mr. Fernandes spent 15 years at BMO Nesbitt Burns, where he served as Managing Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, specializing in telecom and wireless structured financings. He serves on a number of technology company and charitable boards.

Craig O’Neill is the CEO of VersaPay Corp., a financial technology company that specializes in accounts receivable software, which office he has held since 2013. Mr. O’Neill graduated from the University of Toronto with a BSc in Computer Sciences in 1986 and held senior executive positions in a number of technology companies prior to joining VersaPay.

About Sylogist

Sylogist is a technology innovation company that, through strategic acquisitions, investments and operations management, provides intellectual property solutions to a wide range of Public Sector customers. We are an industry-leading publisher of mission-critical software products that satisfy the unique and sophisticated functionality requirements of Public Sector entities, including nonprofit organizations, educational institutions and government agencies, as well as public compliance driven and funded businesses. Our Company delivers highly scalable, multi-language, multi-currency software solutions, which serve the needs of an international clientele.

The Company’s stock is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist can be found at http://www.sylogist.com.

