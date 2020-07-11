Telemedicine as the New Norm With LiveMedConnect

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2020 / Investing in health is very much similar in protecting human rights. Health, as a fundamental human right, has been the focus of the World Health Organization (WHO) that seeks to go deeper in their top priority: universal health coverage.

The right to health for all people means that everyone should have access to the health services they need. An individual seeking care should receive the medical treatment without being burdened by medical expenses. In the advent of the digital era we are currently living in, telemedicine has hit the scene and gained the spotlight in offering medical care.

Telemedicine allows healthcare professionals to evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients at a distance using telecommunications technology. The approach has been through a remarkable evolution in the last decade – becoming an increasingly important part of American healthcare infrastructure.

LiveMedConnect is an online platform for healthcare that is made simple and affordable. Every individual should have access to the healthcare they need – that is their philosophy. LiveMedConnect has developed innovative technology to make healthcare work for everyone.

Their efforts have made it easier than ever to provide telemedicine solutions to patients. By making consultation services more straightforward and more affordable, all patients, regardless of geography, can get the care that they need when they need it most.

It took LiveMedConnect three years to develop an online platform for the best interests of those who are seeking medical care. They are backed by big data companies and super affiliate marketers who founded MoneyMutual and talent from Apple and Disney.

LiveMedConnect highlights the accessibility of their platform to medical doctors when an individual requires medical care. They have assured that the security an individual receives is affordable without the unnecessary and expensive appointments in the clinics. They also provide the convenience that clients deserve. The care provided is accessible at the exact moment a patient needs them that is accessible anytime, anywhere.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic we are facing, LiveMedConnect highlights the importance of staying home to stay safe. This concept of virtual consult allows one to stay at home and avoid crowded areas that are full of contagious people who are unwell. Their services act as convenient access to healthcare at a fraction of health insurance company costs – an affordable alternative to insurance.

Wherever a person is, LiveMedConnect is with them. With on-demand coverage across all 50 states, in instances such as visiting a tourist spot by the neighboring town, a doctor can be available in minutes to assist when a patient needs one. While LiveMedConnect doctors can only provide informational services when their members are traveling internationally, such information can provide peace of mind when navigating unexpected medical events when out of the country. Their online platform in telemedicine allows a person to get a consultation without the wait. With just a click away, a team of experts will be there to answer the query, saving lots of time and money.

Though prevention has always been better than cure, no one knows when a person will get sick. LiveMedConnect is composed of U.S. board-certified doctors who can treat most common low acute medical conditions. Their level of expertise guarantees that all patients seeking medical care will receive the right treatment.

