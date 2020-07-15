Tetra Bio-Pharma Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the TSX

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2020 / Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (“Tetra” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, is pleased to announce it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) and list its common shares (“Shares”) and its warrants (“Warrants”) on the TSX, subject to satisfying certain standard listing requirements.

“Graduating to the TSX represents a significant milestone in our efforts to broaden our reach to a larger shareholder base and raise the company’s profile among the investment community,” said Guy Chamberland, CEO of Tetra. “On behalf of the board of directors, I thank the entire Tetra team for their dedication and hard work and to our stakeholders and shareholders for their support. We are looking forward to this new chapter.”

Final approval of the listing on the TSX is subject to the Corporation meeting certain standard requirements of the TSX on or before October 6, 2020. The Corporation expects that it will be able to satisfy all requirements to list its Shares and intends to take all commercially reasonable efforts to satisfy all requirements to list its Warrants on TSX and will make a further announcement once the TSX issues a bulletin confirming the date on which trading of its Shares and Warrants, if such Warrants satisfy the requirements, will commence trading on the TSX. Upon receipt of final TSX approval, the Corporation’s Shares and Warrants will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX-V and the Shares and Warrants will commence trading on the TSX under the symbol “TBP”, “TBP.WT”, “TBP.WT.A” and “TBP.WT.B”. The Shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB market under the symbol “TBPMF”.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV:TBP) (OTCQB:TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed and approved, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

For more information visit: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Forward-looking statements

