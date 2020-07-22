The Top 10 Branding Coaches to Follow in 2020

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / It’s well known that branding is a major component of business success. The branding industry is full of talent and creatives, however, there are some coaches’ whose skill sets are a cut above the rest. With world class talent everywhere, it can be overwhelming to know which coach is best aligned to you and your brand. Each with their own unique approach to their craft, here were present the 10 branding coaches leading the way in their industry:

1. Jacob Cass

@justcreative

Jacob Cass is a brand designer, strategist, educator and business coach for creatives. Jacob is the founder of JUST Creative, an award-winning branding and design firm, that is dedicated to helping brands grow.

Jacob coaches creatives in both a 1:1 and/or group setting, is his “Inner Triangle Group Coaching Mastermind“, where he has been able to help scores of clients achieve branding & business success.

Having recently been involved with the rebranding of San Francisco, Puerto Rico and also New York’s Digital District, his other clients have included the likes of Disney, Nintendo, and Jerry Seinfeld, to name a few.

As one of the leading professionals in the design industry, Jacob’s also had speaking engagements at TEDx, features in Forbes and Entrepreneur, and even awarded LinkedIn’s “Best of” for the Branding category.

Design is a lifelong journey for Jacob which has empowered him to continuously hone his craft and is part of what has helped him to attract and educate countless fellow designers.

Jacob consistently delivers high quality content and value to his audience through his Instagram, Web site and Podcast, The ‘JUST Branding Podcast’. Jacob has an astonishing reputation in the industry, where he has built his large and loyal following – even amassing an enormous 60 million views on his website.

If you’re wanting to build a thriving creative business, Jacob Cass, has the breadth of experience to get you there.

2. Suzanne Chadwick

@suzchadwick

Suzanne ‘Suz’ Chadwick is a bold business, branding, and speaker coach based in Melbourne, Australia. With over 9 years in the branding industry and another 10 years in sales and leadership, Suz has worked with large multi-national businesses across the United Kingdom, the United States, and Asia Pacific to support them to create stand out brands in their market. Now working with female entrepreneurs globally, her mission is to support them to become bold and powerful voices in their industry and establish their brands in a unique way.. Since starting “The Connection Exchange” in 2014, Suz has partnered with over 700 clients globally through coaching, courses and events. Having worked with both corporate leaders and entrepreneurs, Suz has seen both sides of the business landscape when it comes to what is working in the market today. Through her signature online course, Brand Builder’s Academy and the other coaching and consulting services she offers, Suz’s clients have come together to create a powerful community of women in business over the past five years. . Having also authored ‘Play Big, Brand Bold’, hosting a highly ranked podcast ‘Brand Builder’s Lab’, Suz has established herself as an industry leader in the branding space, and teaches practical strategies for building a profitable business with a mix of fun and creativity.

3. Travis John Brady

@coachtravisbrady

With the wisdom of over 17 years’ experience, including multiple degrees and certifications, Travis Brady applies his knowledge of human physiology and psychology to create transformations within businesses’ brands, marketing and culture of their organisations. Travis is the founder of Next Gen Coaching, which is where his passion comes to life, fulfilling his purpose of helping businesses bring out their creative, innovative and influential genius through their brands. Travis is a highly sought-after coach and mentor and with Next Gen Coaching, he’s been able to help leaders and executive’s brand themselves to become more influential and impactful. “Next Gen coaching helps businesses evolve their brand and implement that brand into their online presence, marketing, services, and sales process” Travis explained. With a collective 50 years of experience between their team, Next Gen Coaching is helping their clients produce and finish immaculate videos, logos, graphics, websites and social media banners – everything they need to create a professional uniform look. Having made philanthropy a part of his mission, Travis and his wife have created “The Next Generation Foundation” where they provide financial aid to adolescents who cannot afford to play sports. Travis also hosts the “Next Gen Coaching Chronicles” & “Next Gen Sports Podcast”, interviewing some of the top leaders in the business and coaching industries – where he continues to have a huge impact.

4. Giselle Mascarenhas

@thebrandingprofessor

Born and raised on the border of South Texas, , Giselle Mascarenhas-Villarreal makes her living as an entrepreneur and personal branding coach. After making her debut as a public relations specialist in 2009, she spent many years perfecting her process, building brands for high and low profile clients alike. Founding Indigo PR firm in 2013, Giselle was looking for a more accessible, affordable, and effective way to help people brand themselves. Over the next 5 years, the vast boom of social media as well as her passion for small business inspired her to modernize her idea of what personal branding could be. With the immense untapped potential that social media presented, BOLD Insta-tute was born. Created for the everyday business person, the focus of BOLD is to teach them how to adapt to social media. With a specialty in helping people have the courage to show themselves, Giselle teaches her students that you cannot “corporate” your way into people’s hearts. Her numerous tips and tools explain that relatability and vulnerability are essential to building a fruitful and engaged social media community. Giselle continues to pursue her life’s passion of helping others succeed by extracting their magic and purpose, actively redefining what it means to be a branding coach.

5. Diya Asrani

@diya_asrani

Starting out from scratch and fashioning her own unique approach to personal branding, Diya Asrani is a personal branding coach and the Founder & CEO of Design Your Presence™. With an experimental and research centric approach towards her craft, she is passionate and creative, and has been able to help a number of brands, entrepreneurs and coaches to design their own personal brand presence. With a decade of experience in the industry, Diya has had a stellar last year where she’s built her brand presence and elevated her reputation through confident storytelling, reputation building and thoughtful marketing – much like she helps her clients. “Design Your Presence™ is a program and brand for entrepreneurs, coaches, and trainers to build their personal brand presence by helping them convert their passion into a business creation while activating the necessary skills that position them as a trusted expert in their industry. I believe in simplicity in strategy. Keeping that in mind, I have designed a 6-step strategy that helps them dive deep into building a meaningful brand presence – right from building a growth mindset of a creator, to storytelling, to managing their online presence and finally practicing hygienic marketing that helps them build a good reputation overall” Diya explained. Offering a range of services, from 1:1 coaching, online courses and group coaching, she is also a regular for speaking engagements on the topic of personal branding for various companies. Diya’s 6 step strategy is useful for anyone trying to create their personal brand as she is a true personal branding expert, having helped countless people unleash their capabilities, building their personal brand presence as trusted experts in the industry.

6. Marina Simone

@marinaannsimone

Starting from scratch with no real direction, it was a while before Marina Simone found her feet making a living on social media, through network marketing. In her second company she built an organization of 25,000 customers and distributors in less than two years, using online strategies with social media, which made her in the top 12 income earners in that company. Now, Marina is a branding coach, who’s been helping her clients generate more sales and leads through branding themselves like a professional and helping their light shine brightest to the world. Marina is wife and mom to a beautiful 10-year-old little girl Anaiyah and 1-year old Madelyn, she is known for keeping it real with her audience – she doesn’t feel like she is better than anyone else and embraces women, taking them on the journey with her. Marina is the Founder and CEO of Moms And Heels™ where her mission is to teach busy moms how to slay online sales, by identifying their personal brand, story and mission on social media. Her unique persona and branding style make Marina a true standout – and if she can do it, so can you.

7. Tanvi Jain

@tanvijainofficial

Tanvi Jain believes that investment in our own self pays the best interest so that you show the world how you see yourself and want the world to treat you. Her Doctorate degree in Luxury Brand Management combined with her experience as a Chartered Manager in Leadership, Life Coach and Image Consultant has allowed Tanvi to establish her own business as a Personal Branding Coach. Her core values are centered around sophistication, integrity, confidence, and empowerment, which she uses to cater bespoke services to anyone who wants to become the best version of themselves and establish an authority in their line of business. Her program covers three milestones to achieve results. The first one involves life coaching where she helps her clients believe in themselves, empower their strengths as individuals, and guide them in the right direction. The second is the one where she polishes their presence through image development and masterclasses based upon elegance and international etiquette protocol. The third milestone involves branding where she helps her members effectively shape their ideas and knowledge and tailor their business communications to their target audience. Tanvi believes that branding is all about framing how people perceive you as an individual or as a business. This way, She prepares you to step into the world of social climbing where you build a strong networking to send out the message you want, taste and appreciate the finer things in life and develop that Mystique Aura, that alluring individuality leaving a long-lasting impression. Personal Branding is the incredible power to lead ourselves in all aspects of our lives because you need to embrace your personal brand if you want to exercise control over it.

8. Daria Parkinson

@discoveringdaria

Daria Parkinson is a rapidly emerging coach in the branding community. In just two months, Daria was able to help over 200 entrepreneurs create a unique branding strategy. Utilizing color psychology in her branding ideas to help her clients stand out for countless businesses online, Daria understands that colors affect perceptions and behaviors of people, so she uses it to her advantage – creating compelling marketing materials that make brands stand out. Daria has also been able to create various content materials; e-books, webinars, 90-minute intensive calls, and even built mini-courses, to extend her reach and help more clients. Remembering her first month, Daria couldn’t believe how her passion for branding gave her the opportunity to make more money than she ever did in a year! “I never thought that by simply doing what I love, I’d be able to empower people to find their individuality through branding” Daria Explained. Daria is an expert at what she does, and she’s been able to help countless brands stand out and flourish.

9. Azalee Maslow

@azaleemaslow

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Azalee Maslow has over 10 years of experience in digital media and has completed her Master’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies. Working as a branding coach, Azalee has embodied her experience as a digital marketing strategist in establishing The Babble Boutique, a digital media agency focused on helping female entrepreneurs. Through a 12-week 1:1 coaching program, she helps her clients create their personal brands using The B.A.B “Branded Abundant Babe” Method. Her background in journalism helps them improve the storytelling strategies they need to execute as they leave their digital footprints online. From Day 1, she empowers her clients to make all the decisions on their own while guiding them at every step of the way. Azalee knows what it feels like to not feel in control, so she commits herself to give her clients the complete control they need to be successful in their lives. Aside from coaching, Azalee is also a lifestyle blogger, writing about beauty, wellness, travel, philanthropy, and anything that helps people live their best lives. On her blog and podcast ‘PrettyAF‘, she also talks about branding and interviews other female entrepreneurs. Azalee’s generosity extends well beyond her abilities to coach, as she also donates 20% of proceeds from PrettyAF to selected animal charities.

10. Jen Conrad

@jen_conrad

A passionate serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, Jen Conrad is a branding coach and strategist, who empowers women with her wisdom and wander-lust soul. Jen’s motivational spirit and heart for service, her authentic approach to her craft allows her to connect with her audience, encouraging them to take massive action for their brands and lives. Her company, The Conrad Company, is a lifestyle brand that exists to equip women with the tools to make a positive and lasting change in their lives, through building an online community, personal mindset development, and brand development. Jen uses a heart centred approach to help the everyday women to uncover her personal brand and monetize it. Jen speaks to the multi-passionate soul and shows them how to create a seamless brand that attracts people to their product or service. Offering both monthly bootcamps and 1:1 coaching, Jen’s 7 years of experience in branding coupled with her education as a therapist, help her clients brand themselves and put their best foot forward in the marketplace. Jen’s mission is to create an impact through her work and through the scores of clients she’s been able to help, she’s doing just that.

