Theralink(R) Technologies Appoints Michael Fanelli Senior Director, Biopharma Commercial Operations

Mr. Fanelli joins the Theralink® team having previously held positions at Metabolon Inc., Core Diagnostics, Nanostring Technologies and Bio-Rad Laboratories

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2020 / OncBioMune d/b/a Theralink Technologies (OTC:OBMP), a molecular profiling company specializing in biomarker assay services that target multiple areas of oncology, announced today the appointment of Mr. Michael Fanelli as Senior Director of Biopharma Commerial Operations.

Prior to joining Theralink®, Mr. Fanelli was Business Development Executive, Strategic Accounts for Metabolon Inc. where he was responsible for establishing mutually beneficial partnership agreements for the Metabolon services and diagnostics development portfolio. Prior to that Mr. Fanelli was Director of Business Development at Core Diagnostics, Inc. where he led the development of new clients and sales of the Core Diagnostics pre-clinical and clinical services in the oncology space. Prior to that from 2012 to 2018, Mr. Fanelli was Director Life Science Sales – US West at Nanostring Technologies and Northwest Regional Manager at Bio-Rad Laboratories. Mr. Fanelli has a Master of Science, Biology (Molecular) from California State University San Marcos and Bachelor of Science in Biology (Cellular and Molecular) from California State University Humboldt.

“Michael is an important addition to our team as we prepare for the commercialization of our patented proteomic technology,” said Mick Ruxin, M.D. President and CEO of Theralink Technologies, Inc. “Michael brings to our team extensive experience and deep relationships in our industry that will assist us in accelerating the sales cycle. We want to welcome Michael to our team and look forward to working closely with him on our business development and sales strategy.”

“Theralink’s technology is solving a significant challenge in translational and clinical oncology by providing access to more predictive proteomics biomarkers. Leveraging my experience in commercial leadership and business development, I look forward to immediately implementing an effective commercialization strategy with the Theralink team,” stated Michael Fanelli, newly appointed Senior Director of Biopharma Commercial Operations.

About Theralink Technologies, Inc.

Theralink Technologies is a proteomics based molecular profiling company, located in Golden, Colorado that uniquely specializes in phospohoprotein and protein biomarker assay services that target multiple areas of oncology. Theralink provides precision oncology data through its powerful Theralink® Reverse Phase Protein Array (RPPA) assays to assist the biopharmaceutical industry and clinical oncologists in identifying likely responders and non-responders to both FDA-approved and investigational drug treatments. We intend to improve cancer outcomes for patients, reveal therapeutic options for oncologists, and support biopharmaceutical drug development by using a beyond-genomics approach to molecular profiling that directly measures drug target levels and activity. For more information, please visit www.theralink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results, patient enrollment and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in reports filed by OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

