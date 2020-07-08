Third Annual Women|Future Conference Goes Virtual

FAIRFAX, Va., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The third annual Women|Future Conference has announced that the conference, originally planned November 12-13 in Las Vegas, will now be presented virtually for the safety of attendees during COVID-19. Though the world is different today than it was this time last year, there is no time to waste when it comes to the advancement of women professionally and personally.

This two-day conference presented by the Stevie Awards encourages engaging connections, professional and personal development, and health and financial wellness through motivational keynotes, educational sessions, and networking. With panel discussions, plenty of networking opportunities, case studies from Stevie® Award winners, and a showcase of young women-owned businesses, this is an event for women of all stages in their careers.

The 2020 Women|Future Conference agenda has just been announced. Join us this November 12-13 to Cultivate Your Tomorrow and be inspired by over 100 talented, transformative women speakers from across the globe who will be leading 32 sessions, panels, and workshops. This exciting conference addresses the latest innovations and impending changes in areas such as technology, sustainability, career planning, diversity in the workplace, leadership, crisis management, and so much more.

Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher says, “We started this conference three years ago to compliment the Stevie Awards for Women in Business program, and now it has evolved to serve women on a larger scale. The conference will address topics beyond the future of work for women; it focuses on today’s trending topics and current issues from the female perspective, hosted by speakers from various industries and backgrounds, from corporate to small business owners, to entrepreneurs.”

Stay tuned for updates about the conference as it comes together, including the announcement of our keynote speaker later this summer.

Conference panel topics include:

Business Chemistry! Using Science to Improve the Art of Relationships Workshop by Deloitte

Overcoming Personal Adversity

Conquer Crisis. Train Like a Triathlete. Body + Mind + Business

Balancing Motherhood + Business: for “Mompreneurs” and Working Moms

Financial Wellness: Your Relationship with Money

Diversity & Inclusion: The Importance in Your Workplace

Pushing Your Envelope: How to Overcome Imposter Syndrome Once and For All

Women Driving the Future of Tech: How AI, VR, and Robotics Will Be the Norm

Create Joy in Your Career on Your Own Terms

…and many more.

Now that we’ve gone virtual, there’s a new lower cost with incredible value – just $199. The virtual platform replicates the beloved in-person networking, workshops, and panels.

Register for the conference today.

What’s new for the 2020 conference?

Showcase of young women-owned businesses

“Shark Tank” style competition

One on one networking: the virtual conference platform has AI matchmaking capabilities to match you with different attendees, sponsors, sessions, and workshops based on your commonalities

Women|Future Conference Exclusive Webinar Series leading up to the conference

