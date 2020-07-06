Top Discounts That Will Help Drivers Save Car Insurance Money

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org) is a top auto insurance brokerage website, providing car insurance quotes online from trustworthy agencies all over the United States. This website has released a new guide that presents the top most-valuable car insurance discounts.

Having access to several discounts will make the insurance costs bearable. The value and availability period will differ for each carrier. Drivers should check these aspects before signing a contract. However, the following discounts are usually the most valuable ones:

Bundling discount. Policyholders can get significant savings by insuring houses and cars together to one insurance company. The insurance companies love this kind of deals and they are willing to offer discounts as high as 20 percent for these bundled packages.

Good driver discount. Keeping a clean driving record for a specific number of years will be rewarded with a discount. Some insurance companies will offer this discount after three years of safe driving, while others will require 5 years. Another advantage of this discount is that it's usually applied per each driver in the household.

Low-mileage discount. The less a person drives, the lower are the chances to be involved in accidents. Retired persons, those who work from home or have a short commute should ask about this discount.

Good student discounts. In order to qualify, a student needs a 3.0 GPA. Although teen and young drivers are considered high-risk drivers, Insurance companies consider that good student spend less time on the road, and when they get on the road, they are responsible drivers.

Good credit score discount. Depending on his credit score, a driver can pay less or more on insurance premiums. Studies done by the insurance companies show that drivers with bad credit scores have higher chances to file for a claim, while drivers with a good credit score will rarely file for a claim. Also, persons with a bad credit score are more likely to miss payments.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

“Drivers should try to become eligible for as many insurance discounts as possible”, said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

