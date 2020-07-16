Tradebe Expanding Technical Services in the Gulf Coast Region

SARALAND, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tradebe USA is announcing the expansion of Technical Service offerings in the Gulf Coast Region.

These new regional services will be based out of the existing Saraland, AL Aaron Oil facility and will utilize a newly developed and fully permitted 10-Day Storage & Transfer station. This expansion of service includes additional fleet equipment, technical personnel and docks available for customer deliveries. The site location is 207 Commerce Drive, Saraland, AL 26571.

“ Tradebe’s new expanded Service Offerings deployed from Saraland, AL are an important extension of our facility network. Our continued commitment to expanding our geographical reach ensures improved service excellence and response time especially for our clients in the Gulf Region,” says Bob O’Brien, Executive Vice-President of Operations, Tradebe USA.

Tradebe’s Saraland Service Center capabilities now include:

Collection & Management of Hazardous Wastes

Permitted 10-Day Storage & Transfer Area

Lab Packing Services

LTL/FTL Drum Pickups

Dock Deliveries

Household Hazardous Waste (HHWs) High-Hazard Chemical Stabilization

Compressed Gas Cylinder Management

Laboratory Moves

Industrial Field Services

Universal Waste Management

RCRA / DOT Training

Tradebe owns and operates eight (8) Treatment, Storage, and Disposal facilities (TSDFs) across the US with the closest located in Millington, TN. Tradebe service centers, offering similar services to our Saraland location, are also strategically located in the Gulf Region including LaPorte, TX and Baton Rouge, LA.

ABOUT TRADEBE

Tradebe is one of the largest global companies in the environmental sector serving various markets including industrial, manufacturing, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, oil & gas and more. As a global business dedicated to sustainable waste management, we seek the greenest waste solutions possible with a priority on recycling and recovery. We recycle over 60% of the waste we process.

In the United States, Tradebe’s network of facilities includes fully permitted TSDFs and regional 10-day service centers positioned throughout the country. We maintain a fully permitted transportation fleet operating throughout this network to service our clients’ diverse transport requirements.

For more information on how Tradebe can assist you with your goals of sustainable waste recycling, please call us at (800) 388-7242 Nationwide or at (888) 276-0887 in the Northeast or email us at sustainability@tradebe.com.

Contacts

Edith Terolli



edith.terolli@tradebe.com

www.tradebeusa.com

www.tradebe.com