Transplace Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2020

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3PL—Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected Transplace, the premier provider of logistics technology and services, as a recipient of a prestigious SDCE 100 Award for 2020.

The SDCE 100 spotlights successful and innovative projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the range of supply chain functions. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. The projects also show how supply chain solution and service providers help their clients improve operational performance and achieve supply chain excellence.

“Innovation is essential in driving the supply chain industry forward, and thanks to these valuable partnerships, companies of all sizes are able to achieve success in projects that matter,” says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “From business intelligence systems and supply and demand planning to inventory reduction and procurement solutions, the SDCE 100 offers proof-of-concept that with the right planning and execution, anything is possible.”

Transplace Platform Services (TPS) is the project being recognized with an SDCE 100 Award for using AI (artificial intelligence), machine learning and robotics automation to optimize supply chain operations. TPS enables advanced technology on top of legacy transportation management systems – such as SAP’s TM, Oracle’s OTM, or JDA – or other systems, including homegrown systems. With frictionless integration, TPS delivers comprehensive reporting and analytics to output data-rich scorecards and quickly adjust logistics strategies to meet ever-changing environmental and economic conditions.

“TPS gives organizations a new opportunity to quickly and cost-effectively align their current technology investments and complement them with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning,” says Frank McGuigan, CEO of Transplace. “Shippers in every industry can create autonomous supply chains that consider end-to-end data, make fact-based decisions and implement action plans that achieve real strategic results. TPS logistics intelligence and insights propel service prediction and proactive notification to minimize transportation costs and risks — much needed as the COVID-19 crisis continues to disrupt supply chains around the world.”

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive’s user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us at www.SDCExec.com.

About Transplace

Transplace is a technology and services company that hosts a proprietary logistics platform and provides engineering and execution services for global shippers. The platform and service offering deliver process automation, network optimization, and transparency driving an improved service and cost position. Transplace also provides value-added services through our strategic capacity services business (truck brokerage and intermodal) and our border management business, which includes customs brokerage and logistics services on the Mexican border. With over 1,000 customers and $11 billion of Freight Under Management (FUM) in North America alone, and a growing client base in Europe, Transplace continues to deliver the intelligent solutions that grow and differentiate the supply chains of its customers. To learn more visit www.transplace.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

