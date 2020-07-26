UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich Joins XFC

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2020 / Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) (OTC PINK:DKMR) has announced plans to continue the globally acclaimed grass roots strategy and world-wide presence by adding UFC Hall of Fame inductee Pat Miletich to the XFC Advisory Board.

XFC President Myron Molotky: “Pat’s involvement with XFC will evolve over time and present many opportunities for future growth of the XFC brand, as well as continued growth within the sport in general. His passion, knowledge and desire will help drive the business model to the highest level while also assisting the XFC Executive Team in the relaunch of the brand. Respecting the history of our sport is essential to creating our future. Pat Miletich is a legend, both inside the cage and out…we are thrilled to include Pat’s commitment to the XFC brand as an advisor and ambassador to the sport of MMA.”

Pat Miletich explained “My goal has always been to help the sport in any way that I can. I am honored that XFC felt that I could serve a purpose on the XFC Advisory Board and look forward to contributing to their mission.”

Molotky continued “Discovering the Next Generation of Champions through the XFC Young Guns, XFC Tournament of Champions and the XFC SuperFight Series has been a staple of the XFC business model, and we believe that the greatest fighters in our sport have not yet been discovered. We strive to provide the fans with exactly what they expect from the XFC: epic battles and nonstop action, the highest level of production and entertainment, and the introduction to the Next Generation of Champions.”

XFC will return on September 12, 2020 with the highly anticipated XFC Tryouts starting with the USA Midwest region at Team SFS-Scorpion Fighting System (Brighton, Michigan), followed by the XFC Southeast Tryouts at Ascension MMA in Atlanta, Georgia on September 19, 2020. With a total of nine locations confirmed (USA Midwest, USA Southeast, USA Northeast, USA South, USA West, Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Mexico), Canada East, XFC will also travel to Europe in early 2021 to launch the Europe East and West XFC Tryouts.

XFC has a new website at XFCMMA.net. News will also be announced on our social media channels, such as our 440,000 fans on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OfficialXFC/ , Instagram, Twitter and the robust XFC-XFC International YouTube channel.

About the Company

Duke Mountain Resources Inc. (OTC PNK:DKMR) became a primary investor in the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. As the lead investor of Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.(“XFC”), DKMR became XFC and is a premier international mixed martial arts (“MMA”) organization with offices throughout the United States and South America.

The Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) is the only publicly traded independent mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. XFC has partnered with some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America – Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL – the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. New broadcast partners in the USA will be announced in the coming weeks. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events on television and stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

