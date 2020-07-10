UTECH Launches Comprehensive Load Board

CHICAGO, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — UTECH, a leader in the transportation software industry, announced that it’ll be launching Dispatch Board, a one-of-a-kind load board. The addition of Dispatch Board will be free for GPSTab users and provide them with a comprehensive user-friendly experience, allowing them to book premium loads with ease.

With over 30,000 unique loads available per day that are consolidated and powered by AI, email parsing, and machine learning, Dispatch Board streamlines day-to-day operations and maximizes your time and profit. With this patent-pending, first-of-its-kind load board technology, users can skip the hassle of parsing through various load boards, instead finding loads that meet their needs with a click of a button.

Integrated with 25 load boards and over 400 brokers in UTECH’s network, Dispatch Board analyzes data from across various load boards and provides users with the best 10 percent of loads that meet their specifications. By leveraging Dispatch Board, users can improve operational efficiency and streamline the process of finding loads.

Additionally, Dispatch Board will come equipped with Driver Scheduler, which will facilitate planning and increase efficiency by providing crucial driver information such as driver locations and available hours of service. Driver Scheduler will also provide features such as location sharing and an in-app chat, which can be used to effectively communicate with brokers and improve reliability.

“The addition of Dispatch Board to GPSTab is monumental for us,” UTECH CEO Yuriy Nekrasov said. “With its one-of-a kind technology, Dispatch Board is sure to provide users with a unique load booking experience. In the end, our free load board solution is going to help users improve their bottom line and add value to their operation as a whole as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

About UTECH: UTECH is a transportation software development company with offices located globally in California, Illinois, Lviv and Ternopil. Founded in 2015, UTECH quickly moved into the forefront of the transportation software industry by releasing solutions such as GPSTab and UTECH TMS.

