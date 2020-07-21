Vladimirs Remi Shares Career Insights

In two recent interviews, Vladimirs Remi shared what he has learned throughout his career in the e-commerce and fintech sectors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Vladimirs Remi was recently featured in two exclusive interviews with Ideamensch and Kivo Daily. He spoke about his career in e-commerce and fintech.

With 14 years of experience as a business owner, Vladimirs Remi is the CEO of his own fintech company. He also owns a group of companies with the goal to expand operations beyond Europe, into the U.S. and Asia.

In his interview with Ideamensch, Vladimirs Remi explained how he brings ideas to life.

“Just dream and then do,” said Vladimirs Remi.

“I have a lot of dreams that I want to complete, so if I want something I just start moving to that direction and to make at least something in this direction and after that everything just starts happening.”

In his interview with Kivo Daily, Vladimirs Remi explained that he decided to create his own business because it gave him the freedom to choose his own career path and pursue his unique vision.

He further explained traits he possesses that make him a successful leader.

“As a leader, I am very focused, clear, and decisive about where my company is headed. I also have a very strong work ethic and a tremendous amount of willpower,” said Vladimirs Remi.

“I am committed to consistently doing what is in the best long-term interests of my company and my family. I am a dreamer as well as a doer and I am always moving forward.”

For more information, visit https://vladimirsremi.com/

About Vladimirs Remi

Born in Riga, Latvia, Vladimirs Remi is an experienced and successful entrepreneur in the fintech sector. He holds a Professional Bachelor’s degree in E-Commerce from the Riga International School of Economics and Business Administration. He is a certified high-risk underwriter and successfully completed the International English Language Testing System Exam in 2010. He began his career as a call support specialist in the world’s leading fintech company. He went on to become a software engineer, project manager, and later the Head of e-commerce department in a bank. Today, Vladimirs Remi is the owner and CEO of his own fintech company. He hopes to expand his business beyond the European Union into the U.S. and Asia.

Contact:

Vladimirs Remi

vladimirs.remi@gmail.com

https://uk.linkedin.com/in/vladimirsremi

SOURCE: Vladimirs Remi

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/598313/Vladimirs-Remi-Shares-Career-Insights