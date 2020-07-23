Weekend Unlimited Announces Resignation of Chris Backus as CEO and Appointment of Charlie Lamb as New CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (“Weekend” or the “Company”) (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS2)(OTCQB:WKULF) announces that Mr Chris Backus has resigned as President, CEO and Director of the Company for personal reasons, effective immediately. Additionally, the Board is pleased to announce that is has appointed Mr Charlie Lamb as President and CEO of the Company.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we wish Chris the best in his future endeavors and thank him for the valuable contributions he made to Weekend over the past 18 months. Chris laid the foundation for a robust and exciting future for the Company” said Director, David Parchomchuk. “We are also excited to be moving forward with Mr. Lamb who will continue to build on the foundation while focusing on continued long-term growth and acquisition efforts in Oklahoma and beyond”

“I’m thrilled to have been appointed to the position of President and CEO of the Company. Thanks to the efforts of Chris, the Company has built a strong portfolio of award-winning premium brands that strongly resonate with consumers. I will be focused in the near-term on using my experience to get the recently announced acquisition of the Ruby Mae’s intellectual property closed and continuing to expand both our brand influence and sales in Oklahoma and beyond” said Lamb. “The Company has a very exciting future and I very much look forward to being a part of its success.”

Charlie has over 10 years of experience working as a corporate and securities lawyer at a large international law firm in New York. Charlie’s practice has primarily focused on complex business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, including advising clients on public and private offerings of securities for investment funds, private equity funds and other alternative investment vehicles.



Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational and medicinal cannabis and CBD wellness company. We are developing and launching premium cannabis and CBD brands to deliver life’s highs – any- time, anywhere. Our CBD products are available online and at a retailer near you. Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define cannabis and CBD. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com



Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “predicts”, “intends”, “targets”, “aims”, “anticipates” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

