Wikisoft Enters the Billion Dollar Market for Company Org Data and Talent Acquisition

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Wikisoft, Corp. (OTC PINK:WSFT) the “Wikipedia for business” is hoping to challenge LinkedIn and fill a gap in the market for company org data and recruitment. Initially, Wikisoft will add company org charts to approximately 50 million company profiles on wikiprofile.com, a wiki encyclopedia for businesses and professionals with over 65 million company profiles.

The new enhanced version of wikiprofile.com provides open access to company organization charts built from multiple trusted internet data sources like Bloomberg, Reuters and Wikipedia. This new service moves Wikisoft closer to its goal of being the ‘go-to’ for business data. Adding org charts gives employers and employees using the portal a more holistic view of companies.

The org chart is a useful communication tool for employees and business partners. Understanding the roles within a company and the value of them is essential. According to a McKinsey Partner “Usually, there are between 30 and 50 roles that make up somewhere between 70% to 80% of the value agenda. That tends to be regardless of company size, in terms of market cap and employee number.”

Any company featured in the Wikisoft profile and org chart will be able to claim the page, contribute to it and update the org chart.

In the bigger picture, Wikisoft sees the org chart feature as the first step in a set of talent acquisition tools that they anticipate later in the year. The plan is to match job seekers to vacancies visible in the org chart. This offering taps into a job recruitment market valued at $200 billion USD per year and anticipated to reach $1,147.8 billion USD by the end of 2023.

In the last 10 years, HR has taken full advantage of the digital revolution and become a victim of its own success. From AI to Big Data, the abundance of navigable information for HR teams is now matched with a glut of technology to aid users throughout the hiring process. Automation is considered a necessity for larger organizations. There are a plethora of online recruiting sites and big players like LinkedIn also participating.

All the online recruiting sites come with their own proprietary styles and systems for collecting CVs and data from the candidates. A few even include the option to pre-fill submissions with LinkedIn profiles. With so many different approaches a lot of time is wasted. The recruitment process takes longer and the willingness of candidates to participate is less. Each time a job candidate applies for a new job either directly or via a third-party aggregate the same information must be submitted but in a different format.

Wikisoft’s solution is that candidates submit their CV identifying it only by job title and assigning a key identifier rather than the candidate’s name. Each CV will include tags to cover terms that are used in different industries to describe the same job. Users will refer to a job family taxonomy to be sure of using terms used across the industry.

Employers will be able to search for job titles and roles along with finding suitable candidates to create a qualified shortlist. At this point, the company can then decide to request the Premium service to identify the candidates and receive their contact details.

“It will be possible to create job ads and search for Board members and Directors in one of the largest CV databases in the world” said Rasmus Refer, Chairman of the Board, at Wikisoft Corp. He added: “This is an ambitious plan to add organizational charts for every leading company on wikiprofile – that means potentially any company in the world. Recruitment features are now being designed and we plan availability at the end of Q3. These will dovetail perfectly with our org chart feature by finding candidates for gaps shown in the organisation.”

About WikiSoft Corporation:

WikiSoft Corp. is the world’s largest wiki portal for businesses. Built on MediaWiki software the new portal called wikiprofile.com, will be the largest in the wiki universe with over 328 million published articles and profiles on companies, top brands, along with corporate influencers.

Users will be able to freely search the portal and all content will be collected, updated and fact-checked in real-time. With valuable information about companies and their culture, Wikicareer’s goal is to promote transparency in the workplace by providing clear and concise information surrounding the topics of company culture, remuneration and more.

Jobseekers who register at the site will have full access to company reviews from real employees; allowing them to make informed decisions around potential employment.

In addition visitors will also gain access to a variety of job advertisements primarily targeted at C-level employees. WikiCareer’s mission is to equip jobseekers with the tools and resources needed to make informed career decisions.

