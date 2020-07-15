William Blair Continues Technology Investment Banking and Southeast Expansion, Adding Senior Investment Banking Team in Atlanta

CHICAGO & ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–William Blair, the premier global boutique, announced today that it has continued its Technology investment banking expansion in the Southeast with the addition of two senior investment bankers, Jamie Hamilton, managing director, Financial Technology investment banking, and B.T. Remmert, managing director, IT Services investment banking. Both bankers join the Technology investment banking group and will operate from the firm’s Atlanta office, which opened in 2016 with the expansion of the firm’s Private Wealth Management group. They will join Lindsay Carlson in Atlanta, a firm veteran who covers the beauty and wellness sector for William Blair’s Consumer & Retail Investment Banking group.

In addition, Scott Zink, vice president, and David Oliver, associate, join William Blair in the Atlanta office. Mr. Zink and Mr. Oliver are both experienced investment bankers, having covered the financial technology vertical for the last six and four years, respectively. Jamie, Scott, and David will join William Blair veteran Dan Daul to expand and build upon the firm’s well established Financial Technology vertical practice.

“We are excited to have Jamie, B.T., Scott, and David join us in Atlanta,” said Jon Skinner, head of Technology investment banking at William Blair. “Jamie and B.T. collectively have more than 30 years of M&A and corporate finance advisory experience, and each of them bring to our team significant and complementary sector expertise and market relationships in Financial Technology and IT Services, respectively. We are also pleased to continue expanding our presence and commitment in Atlanta and the Southeast, which are important areas of growth for our firm.”

Mr. Hamilton joins from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, where he was a managing director covering the financial technology sector. Hamilton began his career at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and later became a private equity investor at H.I.G. Capital in Atlanta. He is a graduate of the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.

Mr. Remmert also joins from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, where he was a managing director and led the business and IT services team. Prior to that he was a private equity investor at H.I.G. Capital in Atlanta and before that, at GTCR in Chicago. Remmert began his career at Sun Trust Robinson Humphrey. He received his M.B.A. from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business and a B.A. in economics and philosophy from the University of Notre Dame.

William Blair opened its Charlotte, North Carolina, office in 2017 with the addition of a new sector team covering Aerospace, Defense, and Government Services. The team joined Charles Watson, a firm veteran who has covered William Blair’s financial sponsors since 2010, also based in Charlotte. The firm further increased its Charlotte presence with the expansion of its Transportation, Logistics, and Automotive sector team in 2019, and the addition of veteran investment banker Bram Hall, managing director, earlier this year. Since its launch, the Charlotte office has more than tripled in size.

In 2019, William Blair unlocked over $100 billion in value for clients, completing 245 transactions. More than one-third of M&A transactions involved cross-border counterparties, spanning 23 countries.

