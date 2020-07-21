With 5G+AI Twin Engines – Qualcomm, WIMI and Samsung Bring New Opportunities to the Industry

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / The arrival of 5G will bring new explosive points for market development. AI will usher in a new wave of growth in the 5G era. 4G technology has brought opportunities for the server market to speed up development, while 5G is expected to maintain this tradition and help the server industry maintain a good long-term development prospect. Undeniably, the promotion of 4G promoted the increase of users, and the operators made a lot of investment and construction of data centers to meet the needs of users, which led to a wave of high tide of server procurement. Compared with 3G and 4G, 5G has improved its speed by about 10 times, which has achieved a qualitative leap in the development of server market. In the future, 5G rate is expected to increase by tens of times, which will undoubtedly inject more vitality into the market. For example, industries that were previously limited by data processing speed are expected to break through bottlenecks and achieve substantial growth. Once these new industries explode because of the combination of “AI” and 5G, the amount of data generated will be hundreds of times greater than the 4G era.

So, what does 5G bring to AI? This can be explained in three ways.

The first is about data. The rapid development of AI is based on big data, which has become the massive learning materials of AI system. While 5G provides the base for AI to create more data, the essence of AI is to need more data, 5G can increase the data volume by a hundred times, and meanwhile, the data structure is more diversified and complex. While 5G and AI support each other, the problem at hand is that computing power has not yet broken through, and how to process data more efficiently is another topic.

At the control level, with the determination of R16 standard and the advance of R17, 5G broad connection features are better supported. With 5G, we have access to more devices, more devices that the AI can control, and correspondingly more scenarios for THE AI. From the indoor point of view, now the user can control more kinds of household appliances, from TV, light to refrigerator, purifier; In the outdoor, we can control the car. In the off-road, we can only control the mobile phone, but now cars, wearable devices and so on have joined in. This allows AI control boundaries to be greatly expanded, but the depth of control is limited.

Finally, 5G is even more important in practical applications. For example, AI is not widely used in mobile phones now, intelligent voice is an important function, and mobile phone manufacturers are pushing personal AI assistant, but it is not smart enough at all. A large part of the reason is that the data is too small.

With the rapid development and maturity of AI technology, more and more industries are combining with ARTIFICIAL intelligence technology to seek greater development. The main advantages of the combination of various industries and ARTIFICIAL intelligence are breakthroughs in algorithms, computing power, data, products, engineering and solutions. At present, the new fields of artificial intelligence, big data and cloud computing technology with fast landing and large market space have attracted many resources in recent years. Giants in various industries, new algorithm companies and start-ups are actively planning for the 5G era.

Qualcomm

For more than a decade, Qualcomm has been working on AI to empower many industries. In the wave of 5G and AI innovation, chips are an important part of the industrial chain.

Qualcomm has a solid technology accumulation in the field of AI, mobile computing and connectivity, combining leading 5G connectivity with AI research and development, and has a complete cloud-to-end AI solution. In this process, Qualcomm has formed a close connection with the AI industry and established a solid partnership with a number of leading AI ecosystem partners in China to jointly build the future of ARTIFICIAL intelligence. In 2018, Qualcomm established Qualcomm AI Research to further consolidate the company’s internal Research on cutting-edge artificial intelligence. That same year, Qualcomm set up a $100 million AI venture capital fund to invest in start-ups revolutionizing AI technology around the world. At present, Qualcomm Venture capital has invested in a number of leading AI innovation enterprises in China.

Qualcomm has been in China for more than 20 years and established a research and development center in Shanghai in 2010. In 2016, Qualcomm established its first semiconductor manufacturing test factory in the world — Qualcomm Communications Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. in Pudong New Area, introducing its internationally advanced products and technologies to China, demonstrating qualcomm’s commitment to continue to invest in China, integrate more closely with Chinese industries, and serve customers. In addition, Qualcomm is working with Chinese partners including Shanghai enterprises to make innovations in 5G, ARTIFICIAL intelligence, cloud computing, big data and other fields, so as to promote the development of 5G and ARTIFICIAL intelligence in Shanghai, boost “new infrastructure”, and promote the development of domestic new technology industry and digital economy.

WiMi Hologram Cloud

When it comes to 5G networks, unlike the 4G era, they will have higher speeds, lower latency and massive connectivity. Faster than 4G by tens of times, slower than 1ms, and more than 50 billion devices worldwide are connected to each other. Thus, the three 5G application scenarios of ULTRA broadband mobile communication (eMBB), ultra low delay communication (uRLLC) and mMTC have been established. It is based on these three scenarios that the 5G era has given birth to more applications in the market such as AR holography, unmanned driving and telemedicine, and interconnection of everything. From the interaction between people to the communication between things, the realization of the telecommunications level of cellular communication, or will lead to a new revolution in human society.

The hologram industry has a broad prospect and great potential. It will have explosive growth in the future. By 2025, the size of Holographic cloud market in China is expected to exceed 450 billion RMB, the size of holographic cloud market is expected to grow by 78% annually, the size of global holographic cloud market is expected to exceed 500 billion USD, and the size of holographic cloud market is expected to grow by 68% annually.

WiMi Hologram Cloud as a representative of the domestic enterprise visual AI, its business covers holographic AR technology multiple links, including holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AI computer vision synthesis, holographic AR online advertising, holographic non-inductive ARSDK pay, 5 g holographic communication software development, holographic face recognition and development, holographic development of AI in the face.

Due to the changes in 5G communication network bandwidth, high-end holographic applications are increasingly applied to social media, communication, navigation, home applications and other application scenarios. The WiMi Hologram Cloud is a project to build a holographic Cloud platform through a 5G communications network based on two core technologies: holographic AI facial recognition and holographic AI facial modification.

Hologram Cloud plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies, maintain industry leadership and create ecological business models. Hologram Cloud’s holographic face recognition technology and holographic face change technology are currently being applied to the existing Holographic advertising and entertainment businesses in the WiMi Hologram Cloud, and the technology is being upgraded to make breakthroughs in more areas of the industry. WiMi Hologram Cloud aims to build a commercial ecosystem based on Hologram applications.

WiMi Hologram Cloud boasts the world’s leading 3D computer vision technology and SAAS platform technology. WiMi Hologram Cloud USES AI algorithms to turn ordinary images into holographic 3D content and is widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication and other fields. WiMi Hologram Cloud, with core technologies such as holographic face recognition, holographic face changing and holographic digital life, is looking for market collaboration and investment opportunities around the world. In the future, WiMi Hologram Cloud aims to expand Hologram ecology in the international market and become a global Hologram Cloud industry leader.

With the advent of 5G era, the industry believes that holographic image communication can use the characteristics of 5G network high speed to transmit 3D video signals with large data volume, which can show a more real world for users, have a qualitative leap in interactivity, or become a disruptive technology of Internet social interaction. At present, Samsung, Facebook and other tech giants are participating in this field of technology research and development, showing that the technology has a broad application prospect. At present, the number of domestic enterprises engaged in the field of holographic projection has also been greatly increased, according to data statistics, has reached more than a thousand holographic projection companies, the market capacity has also risen to the level of ten billion.

Samsung

Samsung introduced Digital Cockpit 2020 at CES, which USES 5G to link the internal and external functions of the vehicle and provide an interconnected experience for drivers and passengers. This is the third joint development between Samsung Electronics and Harman, which combines Samsung’s strengths in communications technology, semiconductors and displays with Harman’s automotive expertise. Support users in the car to achieve unlimited interaction with the office, home.

Another interesting AI topic, Samsung’s performance at CES is a classic case of “big with small”, because its Ballie intelligent AI robot is only a little bigger than a baseball, but it has attracted amazing attention due to the infinite application space generated.

The chubby AI robot, which moves by scrolling and ACTS as a steward for your home AIoT system, Ballie is controlled by a smartphone, equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) features, voice operations and a built-in camera to recognize and respond to users and help them with a variety of home tasks. It can respond to requests to speak like a pet, but can be used as a wake up call, fitness assistant, time recorder or to manage other smart devices in the home (like TVS and vacuum cleaners).

At the CES, samsung along the 5 g and AI are two of the most important trends of science and technology, this paper expounds the own understanding and research and development achievements, tablet PC, vehicle operating system or small AI robots, samsung expressed in all-round innovation into 5 g + AI will, existing achievement enough attractive but obviously samsung will also bring us more possibilities.

The mutual empowerment of 5G and ARTIFICIAL intelligence will bring new growth opportunities for the development of the Internet of Things. AI use case for the Internet of things, widely covered domestic and industrial/enterprise and wisdom city, including manufacturing automation and robotics, family and enterprise intelligent security, intelligent display and speakers, agriculture intelligent home control center, and smart appliances, sustainable urban and infrastructure, digital logistics and retail, etc.

In the future, 5G and AI will also affect every aspect of life and many industries, including education, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and transportation. According to statistics, the adoption rate of ARTIFICIAL intelligence in important market segments such as smartphones, PCS/tablets, extended reality (XR), cars and the Internet of Things will increase from less than 10 percent last year to 100 percent by 2025. Driven by this trend, terminal side AI will become a standard feature on many key platforms. 5G and AI technology will bring huge economic benefits to the world. As 5G becomes fully commercialized, it will empower many industries and generate up to $13.2 trillion in goods and services globally by 2035. At the enterprise level, ai derivatives will be worth $3.9 trillion by 2022.

