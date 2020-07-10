ZenGuard Releases the New ZenMate VPN Free Browser Extension

ÜBACH PALENBERG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / ​ZenMate is a German cyber-security solution and a popular VPN software that encrypts and secures users’ internet connection by connecting them to remote servers from across the world.

The newest ZenMate free VPN extension was just launched on the new Microsoft Edge browser and the Chrome VPN and Firefox VPN extensions were updated to the ultimate version.

Earlier this year, ZenMate VPN already expanded its servers collection by offering users the possibility to connect to servers from over 74 countries worldwide. As well as access on unlimited devices with just 1 account.

Now, the company has developed a new solution to help people from anywhere in the world use the ZenMate Free VPN browser extension.

The app’s newly implemented blockchain technology allows users worldwide to connect to ZenMate servers even if they were blocked before.

ZenMate prevents cyber-criminals, hackers, governments, and ISPs from spying on users’ online activities, downloads, banking details, emails and more.

More than 47 million people from all over the world use ZenMate VPN to protect their data and stay anonymous online.

The newly updated ZenMate interface was specifically designed to be straightforward and easy to use. So that any user, no matter their technical skills, can stay protected and become invisible online.

ZenMate VPN offers users: