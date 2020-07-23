ZipWall Barriers Help Businesses Reopen during the COVID-19 Pandemic

ZipWall temporary walls create quick and easy physical barriers to help facilitate social distancing in dental clinics, hair salons, restaurants and schools

ARLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2020 / ZipWall® is helping businesses, schools, senior health facilities and other institutions reopen and stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic. ZipWall’s suite of products are used to set up cost-effective, temporary physical barriers to provide separation in open areas for customers, patients, employees and students. Using plastic sheeting and spring-loaded telescoping poles, the barriers are quick to install, reposition and remove without damaging walls, ceilings or floors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Guidelines for Communities, Schools, Workplaces and Events1 advises businesses to modify seats, furniture and workstations to maintain social distancing, or to “install transparent shields or other physical barriers” in areas where social distancing is not an option.2 To meet these guidelines, restaurants, retailers, office buildings, barber shops, hair and nail salons, gyms, tattoo parlors and others are using ZipWall plastic barriers to create temporary walls in areas where people are waiting, dining, working or receiving service.

Dental practices featuring an open bay layout, like that of Jason Sperati, DDS, at Pediatric Dentistry of Matthews, N.C., use ZipWall plastic barriers to partition open bay treatment areas into separate ‘rooms.’ ZipWall poles and a self-closing magnetic door can also be used to create containment rooms that serve as an isolation space, as recommended in the CDC Guidance for Dental Settings3, to prepare for aerosol-generating procedures or any emergency care for patients who may be positive for COVID-19.

The CDC also recommends using isolation rooms in schools and daycare centers to “immediately separate staff and students with COVID-19 symptoms” while they are waiting to be picked-up or transported to a healthcare facility4. Many are using ZipWall poles and door kits to create these isolation rooms. Danielle Pedreira, Director of Facilities & Capital Projects at the Carroll School in Massachusetts said, “In addition to an isolation room in our Waltham, Mass. campus, we are also using ZipWall barriers to facilitate social distancing in our three campuses. We plan to use ZipWall poles, zipper doors, and magnetic door kits to control flow in open areas where people tend to congregate, for example, around the reception desk.” Ms. Pedreira added: “We’ve been very impressed and pleased with the flexibility, ease and temporary nature of the ZipWall solutions. They have been a critical part of our health and safety solutions for our school.”

