Zivo Bioscience Releases Positive Results From Recent Poultry Trial

KEEGO HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic and nutritional products derived from its proprietary algal cultures, announces today that results from its 15th consecutive poultry study confirm prior study results and offer new insights into the health benefits of its products.

This most recent study assessed the effects of various ZIVO products on the physical live performance and digestive health of broiler chickens infected with the Eimeria parasite that causes coccidiosis, a $2 billion problem for the global poultry industry. The Company sought to build upon previously observed beneficial nutrition and growth promotion effects in poultry using semi-purified fractions containing naturally occurring actives identified in ZIVO’s proprietary algal culture.

Several of the fractions significantly improved the efficiency with which the birds converted food into body mass gains despite the coccidiosis infection. The strongest improvement in the Feed Conversion Ratio (FCR) came from a previously tested liquid fraction, confirming prior study findings. This fraction significantly improved FCR, likely by enhancing gut health and thereby promoting a robust immune response. This improvement was due to an increase in body weight gains, rather than increased feed consumption compared to the other study groups. A partially purified non-starch polysaccharide (NSP) fraction, previously untested, produced an FCR number equal to that of a healthy, uninfected group of birds.

Study results indicate ZIVO products also significantly reduced mortality, improved gut health, and reduced the number of pathogenic bacteria, such as salmonella and clostridium perfringens, present in the gut, likely due to an enhanced microbiome and improved immune health. This is corroborated by earlier in vitro and in vivo testing where Company scientists and independent researchers observed no direct antimicrobial effects, thus confirming other mechanisms are in play.

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on the general benefits of autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including the timing of completion of a trial, actual future clinical trial results being different than the results the company has obtained to date, and the company’s ability to secure funding. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

