Cloé Luv Spills Secrets on Keeping Business Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2020 / The COVID-19 pandemic has caused scores of businesses all across the country to close-some for good. These closures have provided the perfect environment for new startups to fill those missing voids. Cloé Luv is a serial entrepreneur known for her extensive business portfolio. She is the visionary behind Brook Brovaz, Women With Voices, Cloé Luv LLC, We Uplift Women, and Cloé’s Corner.

Cloé is the first and youngest African American woman to own and operate an independent music production company and commercial recording facility called Brook Brovaz. There, she manages a team of producers and composers whose music is used in some of today’s most popular television shows and films. The company has worked with some of the hottest musicians, from upcoming artists to multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning stars. Brook Brovaz also works with major companies to create musical compositions for ads, video games, and mnemonics.

An activist at heart with a passion for empowering other women, Cloé later founded Women With Voices-a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization geared toward helping a large number of women achieve their personal, professional, and financial goals. Women With Voices has since created a community of passionate women who uplift one another through their journey of improving their lives. This inspired her to create weupliftwomen.com, a social media platform with a focus on empowering, connecting, teaching, and building with women. The mobile app is available on both Android and iOS.

Her latest endeavor is Cloé’s Corner, a multipurpose community space that hosts coworking members (both individual and corporate), Women with Voices workshops, courses, and private/public events. Cloé’s Corner famously served as the Brooklyn headquarters for the Bloomberg Presidency Democrat Elect.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cloé is working on her book to be released this November, her online courses, her social media platforms, and her music company. Through the lockdowns, she has provided her consumers with the content they want and need during the pandemic. She shared some steps that she recommends in creating a successful business:

First, come up with a business name. Check the department of state to see if the name is available for registry as well as the domain name. If they are available, obtain both. Next, open a business account. As an entrepreneur, one must have a clear vision of one’s business. Formulate a business plan with the business’s goals and milestones in mind. Use personal credit to back business credit to obtain all the items needed to create the product or service. Once it’s ready to be shown to the public, create a soft launch using the people in one’s network. Use feedback from the launch to make improvements to the product. Afterward, create a marketing plan to connect with more people. Lastly, launch the business once everything is ready.

Another thing that is essential to an entrepreneur’s success is financial backing; obtaining business credit is important. There are numerous tiers of business credit.

Tier 1 is the most common source of capital in business funding; this is when a company grants business credit without a credit check. Examples include net 30, net 60, and net 90 lenders. Companies that offer these vendor accounts include Grainger, Uline, and Quill. Vendor accounts are a great way to start building business credit, but one must complete their company profile first.

Tier 2 is better known as B2B (business to business) lending. The main difference between Tier 1 and Tier 2 is that these companies will check the business credit before lending. These are usually larger lines of credit that are used for things like equipment financing.

Tier 3 is the most popular type of business funding. These include business loans and business credit cards. Lenders will check both personal and business credit before extending a loan or a line of credit.

Tier 4 is outside of traditional lending, as it includes angel investors, venture capitalists, and other private investors. This type of funding is based more on business performance and the company’s longevity.

To get in touch with Cloé Luv about her credit and business tips, reach her through her website or her Instagram.

