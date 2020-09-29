Foresite Named to MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs List for 2020

Fourth-Annual List Honors Leading MSSP, MDR and SOCaaS Cybersecurity Companies Worldwide

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MDR–MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Foresite to the Top 250 MSSPs list for 2020 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.

The rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2020 readership survey combined with the digital media site’s global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fourth-annual list has expanded from 2019 (200 honorees) and 2018-2017 (100 honorees) amid MSSP Alert’s continued, organic readership growth.

“We are honored to be recognized in the top 10 percent of this year’s list. Our continued acknowledgment in the MSSP Alert top list displays the true dedication of our cybersecurity team and employees,” says Marc Brungardt, president of Foresite. “Cybersecurity incidents continue to rise at an alarming rate, especially with more work from home teams than ever before. We want our customers and partners to know that we’re here for them and will work together to make sure businesses are operating as securely as possible and continue to do our part to help them make good decisions regarding their cybersecurity.”

“After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Foresite on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s honorees continue to accelerate their businesses, mitigate customer risk, and safeguard digital assets worldwide.”

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:

MSSP Revenue Growth : MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $19.15 million in revenue for 2020, up 16% from $16.47 million in 2019.

: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $19.15 million in revenue for 2020, up 16% from $16.47 million in 2019. Geography : Honorees are headquartered in 25 different countries — up from 19 countries in the 2019 report.

: Honorees are headquartered in 25 different countries — up from 19 countries in the 2019 report. Profits : 84% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for the fiscal year 2020.

: 84% of MSSPs surveyed expect to be profitable for the fiscal year 2020. Security Operations Centers: 67% have in-house SOCs, 24% are hybrid, 6% completely outsource their SOCs, and 3% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

67% have in-house SOCs, 24% are hybrid, 6% completely outsource their SOCs, and 3% are reevaluating their SOC strategies. Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2020 include phishing (95%), vulnerability (76%), and ransomware (69%) attacks.

The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2020 include phishing (95%), vulnerability (76%), and ransomware (69%) attacks. Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 129 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts — up from 95 in 2019.

In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 129 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts — up from 95 in 2019. M&A: Mergers, acquisitions, and private equity investments continue to accelerate across the MSSP landscape. Twenty high-profile deals involving MSSP 250 honorees have surfaced since last year’s report.

The Top 250 MSSPs list and research were overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top250.

The unique challenges of 2020 have brought remote workforces into the limelight, massive network changes, and new devices, all accompanied by shortages of resources and trained cybersecurity professionals, thereby increasing many organizations’ risk and exposure to cybercrime. During this time, Foresite has continued to grow through unique and customized service offerings of our proprietary ProVision Cybersecurity Suite. Our services provide our customers with unprecedented visibility into their organization’s logs and security efforts, giving clients incomparable views into their security position. Our team of industry experts put businesses in the driver’s seat by helping them understand their current cybersecurity situation and needs and how we can help with each, building a cybersecurity solution that is unique and right for their business.

Some key services include:

MDR – Managed Detection and Response: Active threat hunting to identify potential areas of compromise including detection, analysis, response, and remediation. Providing outcomes – not alarms – with faster incident response times and working as an extension of your security team.

Active threat hunting to identify potential areas of compromise including detection, analysis, response, and remediation. Providing outcomes – not alarms – with faster incident response times and working as an extension of your security team. SOCaaS – SOC-as-a-Service: Defend against advanced and complex security threats with a 24x7x365 cybersecurity center providing all your security services requirements.

SOC-as-a-Service: Defend against advanced and complex security threats with a 24x7x365 cybersecurity center providing all your security services requirements. SIEM Security Monitoring: Real-time analysis of security events generated across the entire infrastructure. Log storage & management, correlation of events through advanced analytics and machine learning, combined with security intelligence feeds and human enrichment for identification, assessment, notification, and escalation.

Real-time analysis of security events generated across the entire infrastructure. Log storage & management, correlation of events through advanced analytics and machine learning, combined with security intelligence feeds and human enrichment for identification, assessment, notification, and escalation. CASM – Critical Asset Management: Firewall/endpoint/M365 (& more) monitoring and management with 24x7x365 access to skilled security experts as an extension of your security team. Full incident analysis, remediation, change control, and system updates/upgrades.

Critical Asset Management: Firewall/endpoint/M365 (& more) monitoring and management with 24x7x365 access to skilled security experts as an extension of your security team. Full incident analysis, remediation, change control, and system updates/upgrades. Patch Management: Full unified patching across the organization securing all the endpoints and infrastructure in your network. Evaluate, test, and apply operating system and application patches automatically as a service.

Full unified patching across the organization securing all the endpoints and infrastructure in your network. Evaluate, test, and apply operating system and application patches automatically as a service. Security Testing and Assessments: Penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, application testing, social engineering, phishing, red team testing, and more individual engagements or service schedules.

Penetration testing, vulnerability assessment, application testing, social engineering, phishing, red team testing, and more individual engagements or service schedules. Consulting and Compliance Solutions: Gap assessments, certified audits/attestations (PCI, HIPAA, SOX, NIST, etc.), remediation and QSAs

