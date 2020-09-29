G2 Names Stampli Leader in AP Automation for Fifth Consecutive Quarter; Ranks Stampli #1 Across All Mid-Market Indexes

AI-Based Accounts Payable Platform Praised for Quality of Support,



Ease of Use and Seamless Integrations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stampli, an AI-based automation platform that streamlines and enables a fully remote accounts payable process, has been named a Leader in AP Automation as well as Invoice Management and Billing by G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website. In addition to securing its placement as an overall Leader in AP Automation for the fifth consecutive quarter in G2’s Fall 2020 scores, the company was also recognized as a Leader in AP Automation specifically for mid-market businesses (companies with 51-1,000 employees).

Like previous quarters, Stampli received its Leader status across multiple categories based on high ratings of customer satisfaction, support and usability according to reviews submitted to G2 by Stampli users.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see Stampli users – especially our mid-market customers – continually provide such high praise for our platform and incredible team,” said Eyal Feldman, CEO of Stampli. “G2 dives deep into the software capabilities, design and features that matter most to accounting teams focused on modernizing their systems and improving efficiency. We’re proud that we’ve been able to consistently achieve such high ratings on G2 and look forward to continuing the streak for many quarters to come.”

Stampli was again ranked first overall in all four AP Automation Index Reports – Implementation, Relationship, Usability, and Results – as well as first in the same four Index Reports specifically for mid-market companies. G2 reviewers from mid-market companies specifically praised Stampli for its intuitive design, extensive training and support capabilities, and seamless integrations with existing processes – traits that are especially important when many AP teams are operating remotely.

According to one mid-market Stampli user in August 2020:



“The software is very intuitive and extremely easy to use. Comments from our approving managers include: ‘I love this, I can see the invoices on my phone, iPad, or laptop.’ ‘This was the easiest roll-out of any software application I’ve seen.’ The training and support have also been great. We made the transition to Stampli while our teams were working remotely, conducted the training through Zoom, and were up and running in a very short time.”

Another mid-market user shared the following in August 2020:



“Stampli has made our AP processing and collection of approvals a breeze! The interface is very user friendly and takes hardly any time to implement. The integration works seamlessly with NetSuite. We have seen a huge increase in the speed at which invoices are approved and a reduction in the time AP spends following up on approvals.”

Stampli was also named a Leader in Invoice Management for the third quarter in a row, and for the first time, a Leader in Billing. Also new this quarter, G2 awarded top honors to Stampli in three separate Momentum Grids, including ranking Stampli #1 in its latest Momentum Grid® for AP Automation. According to G2, a product’s Momentum score factors in social, web, employee, and review data. A company’s placement on the Momentum Grid is determined by its Momentum, Satisfaction, and Momentum Grid scores. In the Fall 2020 Momentum Grid for AP Automation, Stampli received a Momentum score of 87 (25 points higher than any other provider), a Satisfaction score of 94 (7 points higher than any other provider) and an overall Momentum Grid score of 90 (19 points higher than any other provider). Stampli also placed first in G2’s Momentum Grid® for Billing and Momentum Grid® for Invoice Management.

G2 scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2 hosts more than 1 million user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions for business professionals, buyers, analysts and investors. To date, more than 4 million people have visited G2 to research, compare, and purchase the right software for their businesses.

About Stampli



Stampli is an AI-based, accounts payable automation platform that streamlines the accounts payable process. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone involved with purchases, which allows approvals to happen 5x faster. Stampli’s AI, Billy the Bot, learns an organization’s unique patterns to simplify GL-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli’s flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes, including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, SAP and more. For more information, visit stampli.com.

About G2



G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1,000,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $100 million in capital, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2.com.

