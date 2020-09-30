Hero Technologies Inc. Appoints New Director & CEO

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2020 / On September 24, 2020, Hero Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:HENC), formerly known as Holloman Energy Corporation, announces the resignation of Patricia Smart, and the appointment of Gina Serkasevich as Sole Director and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased that Gina Serkasevich has accepted this role,” stated Destiny Aigbe, Majority Shareholder, “We believe Ms. Serkasevich will be instrumental in moving Hero Technologies into its forthcoming stages of growth. We would also like to thank Patricia Smart for her contributions and wish her the best on her future endeavors.”

Gina Serkasevich, CMA, CPA is the CFO for Hero Technologies (formerly Holloman Energy) and has been with the Company since June 2013. She has more than 30 years of domestic and international corporate accounting and finance experience. Ms. Serkasevich held the position as Director of Finance at Holloman Corporation from June 2012 to July 2020, which is one of the largest employee owned engineering and construction companies in the United States. Prior to 2012, Ms. Serkasevich had served in the Oil and Gas Tanker Transportation industry in a variety of positions including Regional Financial Manager, Financial Consultant, Financial Controller/CFO and held the Company Secretary position on two boards of directors.

