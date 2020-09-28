Learn Why Trust is Critical for the Success of Rich Business Messaging at PACE ACX Virtual 2020

iconectiv CTO Chris Drake explores the next wave of messaging and the role of sender verification for B2C RCS

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortune 500 companies and some of the world’s biggest brands are currently exploring Rich Communication Services (RCS) to provide consumers with a deeper, more interactive experience than that offered by traditional SMS texting. RCS includes AI-powered chatbots and other innovative features that have already begun revolutionizing business-to-consumer (B2C) engagement. According to the GSMA, RCS messages have open rates of more than 85 percent and click-through rates that are over 40 percent greater than comparable campaigns by SMS.

But to live up to its full potential, consumers must perceive RCS as a trustworthy form of communication – no small task at a time when spam, scams and spoofs such as illegal robocalls and robotexts have undermined the effectiveness of voice calls and SMS for B2C engagement. At PACE ACX Virtual 2020, iconectiv CTO Chris Drake will describe how brand and logo verification and authentication can and must be part of the foundation for RCS, enabling legitimate businesses to protect their customer experience, reputation and bottom line.

What: As a proud member of PACE, iconectiv will be sponsoring PACE ACX Virtual 2020 to network with our peers in the contact center industry and to demonstrate our commitment to making customer experiences simple, seamless and secure. The iconectiv team will host a virtual booth, and Drake will present “Rebuilding Trust in Communications with Rich Communication Services – The Integration of Chatbots and Other New Technology.” Who: Drake is responsible for technology strategies and initiatives at iconectiv, including emerging opportunities in mobile content and mobile identity. iconectiv and its TruReach Intel platform is an authoritative, trusted source for voice, SMS and RCS messaging verification. When: PACE ACX Virtual 2020 will be held October 5-9, 2020. Drake’s presentation is 2:05-2:55 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 7. Where: To attend the event and visit iconectiv’s virtual booth, click here.

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Sharon Oddy



iconectiv



+1-732-699-5130/908-809-2268



soddy@iconectiv.com

Casey Bush/Kyle Loomis



Global Results Communications



+1-949-689-9550



iconectiv@globalresultspr.com