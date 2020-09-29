Lumen Teams With VMware to Expand Edge Compute Capabilities for the 4th Industrial Revolution

DENVER & PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMworld 2020 — At VMworld 2020, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) are announcing a significant collaboration covering edge compute, networking, and security. VMware and Lumen Technologies, or simply Lumen, are taking their current partnership further with the agreement for Lumen to deliver edge services using integrated VMware technologies. This collaboration will help enterprises expand across data center, cloud and edge, moving business applications that require low latency and efficient localization closer to digital interactions. At VMworld, Lumen and VMware will be presenting:

How Lumen can migrate and manage workloads across a range of VMware technologies.

Lumen’s edge computing solutions, and how enterprise customers can rely on a consistent experience across a range of hybrid cloud venues, including the VMware Cloud.

Lumen’s portfolio of solutions built on and integrated with the VMware Cloud Foundation, allowing companies to deploy business innovations with single-digit millisecond latency to over 2,200 public data centers and more than 170,000 on-fiber enterprise locations across the globe.

“In talking with our customers about their digital business initiatives, it comes up time and time again how important it is to support their applications at the edge, where latency matters and enabling performance, and geographical and security compliance is critical,” said Shaun Andrews, Lumen Chief Marketing Officer. “We believe customers can benefit tremendously from the combination of Lumen’s edge compute, network and IT services and VMware’s software to bring technology solutions closer, within milliseconds, of the digital interaction. Together we’re helping businesses acquire, analyze and act upon their enterprise data to enable amazing outcomes across a range of industries and transformed business models.”

Utilizing the VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud solution and the recently announced VMware SASE Platform, Lumen would have the ability to integrate VMware SD-WAN, VMware Workspace ONE and VMware Carbon Black to deliver a “Work from Anywhere” solution on their global edge infrastructure to create thin-branch solutions for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industries.

Lumen will also be able to develop edge computing services for enterprises to develop new digital services using VMware Tanzu so applications can run consistently from the data center to the cloud to the edge, leveraging the Lumen network. The reach of Lumen’s distributed edge computing sites will also improve application performance with quicker access to multi-cloud environments.

“The combined capabilities of Lumen and VMware will empower organizations to take on the next phase of digital business,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, chief operating officer, products and cloud services, VMware. “We are helping customers take advantage of holistic solutions that support the people, processes, apps, and data that power business.”

Earlier in September, Lumen was launched with the core purpose of furthering human progress through technology. To address the immense challenges in fully realizing the promises of the 4th Industrial Revolution, Lumen enables digital businesses across a range of industries to acquire, analyze and act on data.

Key Facts:

Lumen is a VMware Principal Partner and is VMware Cloud Verified.

Lumen Private Cloud on VMware Cloud Foundation™ is Lumen’s managed private cloud service, built on VMware Cloud Foundation, available in 100+ of Lumen edge computing locations.

Lumen provides fiber-based networking connectivity and managed solutions, with a service portfolio that spans content delivery, cybersecurity, and cloud collaboration.

Additional Resources:

Hear from Lumen executives about the core technologies that will enable the 4th Industrial Revolution: https://www.lumen.com/en-us/about.html.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

About Lumen

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure global platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about Lumen’s network, edge cloud, security and communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.Lumen.com, LinkedIn: /Lumentechnologies, Twitter: @Lumentechco, Facebook: /Lumentechnologies, Instagram: @Lumentechnologies and YouTube: /Lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, LLC in the United States. Lumen Technologies, LLC is a wholly-owned affiliate of CenturyLink, Inc.

* The Lumen brand was launched on September 14, 2020. As a result, CenturyLink, Inc. is referred to as Lumen Technologies, or simply Lumen. The legal name CenturyLink, Inc. is expected to be formally changed to Lumen Technologies, Inc. upon the completion of all applicable requirements.

VMware, Tanzu, VeloCloud, Workspace ONE, VMworld, VMware Cloud, VMware SD-WAN, VMware SASE Platform, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Carbon Black are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

