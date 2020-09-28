New Jersey Natural Gas Wins J.D. Power Award Six Years in a Row

Ranks Highest in the East Among Large Gas Utilities, Scoring Best in All Study Factors

WALL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the sixth consecutive year, New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) delivered the highest customer satisfaction with residential natural gas service in the East among large utilities according to the J.D. Power 2020 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study℠. With an overall score of 784 — more than 30 points above the segment average— NJNG ranks the best among large gas utilities in the East Region, which includes New Jersey.

“As a company that provides a lifeline service, we understand the importance of being there to deliver for our customers when they need us most,” said Steve Westhoven, president and chief executive officer of New Jersey Natural Gas. “The global pandemic has put a spotlight on what it means to deliver essential service safely and reliably — now more than ever, we are committed to meeting those expectations. To be recognized by J.D. Power during this unprecedented time is a testament to the dedication of our team and a powerful statement that our efforts are recognized by our customers.”

This year’s study results are based on responses from over 60,000 online interviews conducted from September 2019 through July 2020 with residential customers of the 83 largest natural gas utility brands, representing nearly 63,000 households across the United States. J.D. Power began measuring the customer satisfaction of natural gas utilities in 2002. Over the past 19 years, NJNG has been recognized for its commitment to residential and business customer satisfaction 15 times.*

NJNG’s efforts to understand and address the needs of its customers are measured across six key factors that encompass the customer experience — billing and payment, corporate citizenship, price, communications, customer service and safety and reliability. In every category, NJNG outperformed its East large utility peers, scoring highest in all six study factors, demonstrating the confidence customers place on NJNG to deliver service excellence.

*NJNG consecutively received the highest score among large utility providers in the East in the J.D. Power 2015-2020 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Studies, and the East Region of the J.D. Power 2017 Gas Utility Business Customer Satisfaction Study.

About New Jersey Resources



New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.

NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 350 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.

invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 350 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.

manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.

serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,100 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.



“Like” us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.

Contacts

Media:

Michael Kinney



732-938-1031



mkinney@njresources.com

Investor:

Dennis Puma



732-938-1229



dpuma@njresources.com