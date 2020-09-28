S&B Acquires CAPE’s Fuels Businesses

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CAPE–S&B Infrastructure, Ltd. (S&B) today announced it acquired the domestic and international fuels business of the government and private sector contractor, Cape Environmental Management Inc. (CAPE), for an undisclosed amount.





“We are thrilled at the prospects the acquisition brings to S&B and our clients,” said Daniel Rios, president of S&B Infrastructure. “The acquisition strengthens our existing infrastructure capabilities to build or repair, as well as provide critical maintenance services for clients in government, energy, aviation, power, and more.”

The acquisition enables S&B to deliver specialized fueling systems to various industries, including aviation, specifically supporting aircraft fueling, commercial airports and military airfields to provide efficient, safe servicing between flights. The acquisition also allows S&B to offer in-house industrial services, including storage tank construction and repairs, specialized coatings and linings, and other critical maintenance and construction services. “Adding these services to our existing capabilities allows greater collaborative problem-solving and innovation in the field, resulting in reduced costs and increased efficiency for clients,” said Troy Blackmon, senior vice president of construction for S&B Infrastructure.

In addition to expanded capabilities, the acquisition also increases S&B’s geographic footprint. As part of the transaction, S&B will add offices in Florida, Alabama, the Caribbean Islands, and South America.

Up to 90 people from CAPE are expected to join S&B. “We believe our culture will be a great fit for the new employees, and we’re happy to welcome them to the S&B family,” said Rios. “We look forward to growing our expertise, continuing our focus on project execution, and delivering even greater quality to our clients.”

About S&B Infrastructure, Ltd.

S&B Infrastructure, Ltd. was established in 1994 (one of the largest privately-owned engineering firms in the state of Texas). S&B provides planning, multi-discipline engineering design, and construction phase services for transportation, federal, public works and facilities. S&B provides services to both public- and private-sector clients. The company aspires to be the leader in providing quality professional design services and innovative, cost-effective construction solutions to meet client expectations. S&B provides an ethical environment that empowers employees to grow and contribute to the quality of life in the communities that S&B serves. S&B Infrastructure, Ltd. is part of the broader S&B family of companies, including S&B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd. Connect with us on Linkedin.

