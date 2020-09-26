Stacy Zapar of The Talent Agency Building World-Class Recruiting Teams

ENCINITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Stacy Donovan Zapar, Founder, Principal, and Recruiter at The Talent Agency, is giving a keynote presentation at the first all digital virtual conference SourceCon 2020, on “Sourcing in 2020: A Whole New Playbook.” The Talent Agency is a boutique recruitment consultancy and executive search firm that helps employers build world-class talent acquisition teams through training, consulting and hiring the right leaders for their organization.



Stacy Zapar presenting on stage at a past Linkedin Talent Connect event in 2017. Image Credit: LinkedIn Talent Solutions.

Sourcing in 2020: A Whole New Playbook

Stacy Donovan Zapar, Founder, Principal, and Recruiter at The Talent Agency, is giving a keynote presentation at SourceCon 2020 on “Sourcing in 2020: A Whole New Playbook.”

It’s safe to say that 2020 has brought about a lot of unexpected change and disruption in our lives. Global pandemic, working from home during quarantine, nationwide social justice demonstrations and record unemployment are sweeping issues affecting not only the headlines, but also our daily lives and the lives of potential candidates. It’s a time of uncertainty, lack of control and concern for the future.

As candidate sourcers and recruiters, we need to adjust to this change, understand our target audience and think differently about how we recruit. What worked in the past may no longer yield results in this climate. New priorities and concerns have emerged.

In this presentation, Zapar will share her insights, data, tips and strategies for sourcing in 2020. What still works, what’s become harder, what’s new and where we need to grow and adapt to attract and engage the right talent to our roles.



Previous SourceCon 2017 in Austin, Texas where Stacy Zapar also gave a keynote speech. Image Credit: SourceCon Austin.

Zapar is a 20-year recruiting veteran for Fortune 500 tech companies. She launched Tenfold (recruiting strategy and training) in 2012 and expanded the business to include The Talent Agency (recruiting-for-recruiting search) in 2017. She is a member of multiple recruiting technology advisory boards and led global employer branding, social recruiting, sourcing, training and search initiatives for top employers including Zappos, TripAdvisor, Amazon and Netflix.

Named Trendsetter of the Year in Talent Acquisition by SHRM’s HR Magazine, Zapar has been featured in The Washington Post, Forbes, Fortune, Entrepreneur and many other publications. With more than 450,000+ social media followers on LinkedIn and Twitter, and her blog having more than a million views, she also served as Technical Editor and Contributing Author for Wiley’s LinkedIn Marketing: An Hour a Day, is ranked #6 on Huffington Post’s 100 Most Social HR Experts and is ranked #5 on LinkedIn’s 50 Most Popular Recruiting Influencers.

Zapar graduated from Washington and Lee University, studied abroad in Paris, France and has a California teaching credential. She is a self-proclaimed geekette who enjoys travel, tennis, classic films, online gaming and logic puzzles. She lives near the beach in San Diego with her husband and two children.

