Toyota’s Global Sales in August Recover to Approximately 90% Year-on-Year Sales Recovering at a Faster Pace than Expected

Toyota City, Japan, Sep 29, 2020 – (JCN Newswire) – Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for August 2020, as well as the cumulative total from January to August 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd., as follows:

August 2020

Sales Results

Toyota

– Worldwide sales: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

– Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eleventh consecutive month of decrease

– Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated

– Worldwide sales: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

– Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Eleventh consecutive month of decrease

– Sales outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

Production Results

Toyota

– Worldwide production: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

– Production inside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease

– Production outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated

– Worldwide production: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease

– Production inside of Japan: Eleventh consecutive month of decrease

– Production outside of Japan: Fifteenth consecutive month of decrease

Exports Results

Toyota

– Ninth consecutive month of decrease

Consolidated

– Ninth consecutive month of decrease

For the full report, visit https://bit.ly/36ed2Uf.

About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.

