VoilaNorbert Alternatives to Competitor Email Contact Finding Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Email is the best channel to build long-lasting relationships with just about anyone important to your business. For business development, you can build email lists and contact persons of interest to build resourceful relationships. For sales, fill up your pipeline with qualified leads and get personal with decision-makers. For recruiting, hunt down talent and reach out with the right message, at the right time. Voila Norbert allows you to quickly find and build your email prospect list.



Build an email list fast. Image Credit: 123RF.com / RawPixel.

VoilaNorbert Email Lead Generation Overview

VoilaNorbert (voilanorbert.com) is an email finder and email verification tool that allows you to get personal with anyone, at scale. Their website touts “prospecting on steroids” and greets you with “Hello! My name is Norbert! I can find anyone’s email address.”

VoilaNorbert’s goal is make your email outreach better by finding data to enrich your cold-emailing process. Everything you need to boost the return on investment (ROI) of your next email campaign. Their data consists of over 1,456,234,098 emails found to date.

The company was originally co-founded in 2014 by Cyril Nicodeme and Antoine Minoux, who have moved on to other ventures, and Sujan Patel and Robert Senoff, who are still with the company. Social media accounts include: Twitter @voilanorbert, Facebook @voilanorbert, Linkedin @norbert, and others, including VoilaNorbert YouTube videos. Social media hashtag commonly used is #VoilaNorbert.



Viola Norbert can find anyone’s email address. Image credit: VoilaNorbert.com.

VoilaNorbert “Email Finder” Google Chrome Extension

There is a VoilaNorbert Google Chrome extension plugin available to download and install from the Google Chrome web store. Titled “Email Finder by VoilaNorbert” and listed under the “Productivity” category, VoilaNorbert has over 15 user reviews rating it 4.5 out of 5 stars on average. It also shows 6,000+ users of the VoilaNorbert plugin.

Norbert helps you find any corporate email addresses, manage your leads and gain a lot of time while Norbert works for you.



VoilaNorbert plugin from the chrome web store. Image Credit: Google Chrome.

VoilaNorbert Email Finder, Verify, and Enrichment Solutions

Main products and solutions are called Email Finder, Verify, and Enrichment.

VoilaNorbert Email Finder was elected one of the most accurate email finders out there.

With VoilaNorbert Verify your email will reach real people, and will not get blacklisted like bounced invalid emails sometimes do. When emails are sent to invalid email addresses, they bounce. The more you bounce, the lower your sender score will drop. You will be trapped by spam filters and eventually blacklisted. Norbert makes sure every email you send, reaches a real person. This will increase your deliverability, open rate and revenue.

Enrich your email lists with VoilaNorbert Enrichment. Norbert turns emails into real people, so you can build real relationships. A verified email address allows for a hello, but not for a relationship.

Enriching your lists with additional data points like companies, job roles, locations and social media profiles adds context that builds relationships and drives conversion. You’ll know better who and how to target: the right message to the right person, in the right place, at the right time. Additional data points like companies, job roles, locations and social media profiles adds context that builds relationships and drives conversion.

VoilaNorbert Alternatives and Competitors

These are some of the top VoilaNorbert alternatives for productivity contact finding tools for uncovering email addresses and cell phone numbers. VoilaNorbert was also ranked in the Best Contact Finder Tools list.

Swordfish AI (swordfish.ai) ZoomInfo (zoominfo.com) DiscoverOrg (discoverorg.com) Lusha (lusha.co) ContactOut (contactout.com) UpLead (uplead.com) AeroLeads (aeroleads.com) Clearbit (clearbit.com)

VoilaNorbert Review in Contact Finder

VoilaNorbert Review in Contact Finder magazine. Image Credit: Contact Finder.

VoilaNorbert Video – Finding Email Addresses One-by-One and in Bulk



Finding email addresses with VoilaNorbert. Video Credit: VoilaNorbert YouTube Channel.

About Campaign Writer™:

Campaign Writer™ is a leading sales and marketing content writing copywriting firm working with Top Professionals, Executives and Leaders in their field, to help tell their story more effectively through its Team of Award-Winning Copywriters, Wordsmiths, and Ghostwriters, for sales, marketing, public relations, direct response and email marketing campaigns. Campaign Writer is led by Chief Strategy Officer Marty Stewart.

For a strategic exploratory conversation on how your company can leverage content writing, visit https://CampaignWriter.com. Or, call toll-free +1-877-463-9777 within the United States, or +1-702-997-1222 if calling Internationally.

SOURCE: Campaign Writer

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/607920/VoilaNorbert-Alternatives-to-Competitor-Email-Contact-Finding-Tools