5 Best Casino Movies of All Time

There are almost too many to name when it comes to films about gambling. A couple of them are known as critically-acclaimed classics and some others are fan favourites. This unique genre encompasses a fairly wide spectrum, ranging from casino gaming, counting cards to hustling. You may like some of these films while loving some others. So without any further ado, here are the top five best casino films of all time.

1. Casino Royale (2006)

Casino Royale is unlike any Bond movie that you may have ever seen before. The storyline is terrific. Daniel Craig plays James Bond and goes to Madagascar after obtaining a licence to kill, where he hears about Le Chiffre, a man who funds terrorist groups. MI6 sends Bond to play against Le Chiffre after finding out that he wants to raise money in a high-stakes poker game, gambling that their newest “00” agent will kill the entire organisation of this guy.

At Casino Royale, Montenegro, the game is played, and watching it will certainly keep you on the edge of your seat. If you have not seen it, this is a movie worth trying out.

2. Casino (1995)

This isn’t your usual movie for gambling. Casino, directed by Martin Scorsese, does not illustrate the usual high-stakes gambling activity you would hope to see while watching a decent gambling movie, but rather shows what happens behind the scenes of a casino gaming establishment.

It illustrates part of the tale of the mob’s operations in Las Vegas before major companies acquired the casinos. It’s based on Nicholas Pileggi’s book of the same name, which tells the real storey of a guy who managed four Mafia-controlled casinos back in Las Vegas before the Big Corps got involved.

3. Rounders (1998)

Rounders is a film about poker, starring Matt Damon and Edward Norton, it revolves around the tale of a gambler who falls into debt and wants one major score to get out of the pit. No other film comes close to portraying the game within poker circles. The unpredictability of the storyline of a gambling film is usually the end; either the gambler overcomes all the chances of getting even on his debts, or they don’t.

In Rounders, after being released from prison, Matt Damon’s character attempts to get his buddy Worm (Edward Norton) out of debt to create his bankroll to make a run at the WSOP Main Event. The two play a lot of poker in New York City’s underground poker clubs.

4. The Gambler (2014)

The Gambler is a 2014 film featuring Mark Wahlberg (Jim Bennett) and John Goodman. Wahlberg plays a professor and gambler at the literature college who is down on his luck at the moment.

The storey of how Jim attempts to get his life back in order is revealed in the film. For Wahlberg, this was not a traditional position. You would expect him to dig his teeth in instead of playing a sympathetic character like your part, he highlighted his shortcomings in The Gambler, playing a more flawed character. He explored concepts like desire and what it means to be satisfied during his lecture sessions, which contributed to the general theme and character motivations of the film.

5. 21 (2008)

21, directed by Robert Luketic, details the true story of six MIT students who were taught to count cards and their ensuing shenanigans in Las Vegas. In the movie, the principal character is Ben Campbell (Jim Sturgess), who is an incredibly smart MIT student with a deep desire to excel. After discovering that he cannot head up the $300,000 to become a doctor, as he is invited to the extremely selective MIT Blackjack Squad, a chance presents itself.

Ben, who was fascinated by earning money to pay for tuition, became the team’s sixth member. The team members developed code talk and hand signs during blackjack training, so they could know the count at all times and change their bets accordingly.