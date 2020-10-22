ADTRAN Wins Broadband World Forum Multi-Gigabit Service Delivery Award for Next-Gen SDX Series Portfolio

The market’s leading open, disaggregated fiber access system recognized for excellence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation innovative fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced that its SDX Series of open, disaggregated fiber access solutions was awarded by the Broadband World Forum as the winner of the 2020 Multi-Gigabit Service Delivery Award. This industry-leading portfolio offers a broad range of solutions to support various operator use cases and lower the total cost of ownership for next-generation fiber access networks.

“We would like to congratulate ADTRAN for winning this year’s Multi-Gigabit Service Delivery Award,” said Chris Silberberg, Programme Manager at BBWF. “Their entry exhibited the broadband industry at its best when broadband is more than ever a lifeline for consumers, businesses and societies fighting to stay connected with each other.”

ADTRAN’s SDX solutions are architected to shift from previous network approaches that have relied on closed, monolithic systems managed by vendor-specific management solutions. ADTRAN’s SDX portfolio enables operators to deploy open, disaggregated fiber access platforms that support forward-looking SD-Access reference architectures without compromising on carrier-grade features or form factors. By combining data center scalability and programmability with fiber access connectivity, the SDX portfolio provides a future-proof approach to residential, enterprise and backhaul connectivity.

“ADTRAN has won several major, long-term Tier 1 contracts in Europe and in the U.S. with its SDX portfolio this year. These operators selected the SDX portfolio for its modern approach to providing fiber-based connectivity to support remote work, online education and streaming entertainment that enable their communities to thrive,” said Robert Conger, Senior Vice President of Technology and Strategy at ADTRAN. “We are proud of our work and this award recognizes our ability to help these operators build modern, fiber-based networks that will fuel local economies and develop new opportunities through reliable broadband.”

The Broadband World Forum Award highlights ADTRAN’s leadership in fiber access, 10G PON and Combo PON. The ADTRAN SDX Series portfolio includes Combo PON OLTs, 10G micro ONTs and multi-terabit aggregation switches. Additionally, these industry-leading capabilities, such as 10G PON and Combo PON, are also available on ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000 (TA5000) Fiber Access Platform. The TA5000 platform is the highest density 10G PON solution in the U.S. market and serves as the foundation for the industry’s most comprehensive RDOF portfolio.

To learn more about the full ADTRAN SDX portfolio and the TA5000 platform, please visit www.adtran.com/sdx and www.adtran.com/TA5000.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

