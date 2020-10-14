AI & The Evolved Recruiter: Phenom Virtual Event to Reveal AI’s Universal Impact on Recruiting

Industry-leading analysts and HR leaders to discuss AI’s impact on candidates, recruiters, and employees

AMBLER, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), has announced the session lineup for its virtual one-day event, AI & The Evolved Recruiter, to take place Oct. 22. During the SHRM-accredited event, recruiters and talent acquisition professionals will learn how AI and automation increase productivity and help HR teams identify best-fit candidates faster.

HR leaders and analysts will come together for this free, exclusive event to demonstrate how AI and automation enable HR professionals to focus on building relationships with top talent. Featured sessions and speakers include:

Demystifying AI & The Evolved Recruiter



Presented by: Mahe Bayireddi, CEO & Co-Founder, Phenom



As most HR teams continue to operate virtually, technology becomes a key player in managing today’s unpredictable talent landscape. During this session, recruiters will discover the tasks that can be automated by AI, as well as the roles that require human interaction.

Leveraging AI to Hire for Diversity



Presented by: Maggie Allen, Director, Solutions Engineering, Phenom and Sumita Mehta, Senior Product Manager, Phenom



Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) has advanced to the forefront of many organizations today. This session will explore how emerging AI-powered technology helps cultivate a workplace that embraces all cultures and norms — while reducing bias throughout the talent journey.

Everyday AI: Understanding AI’s Role in Our Daily Activities



Presented by: Stacey Harris, Chief Research Officer & Managing Partner, Sapient Insights Group



AI works with recruiters so they can prioritize strategic projects that matter most. During this session, talent acquisition professionals will explore the specific day-to-day tasks that can be automated and elevated with AI-powered technology.

It’s Personal: How AI Powers Candidate Experience From First Visit to Completed Apply



Presented by: Heidi Chapeau, Recruitment Marketing Director, Magellan Health



To ensure the unique expectations and needs of job seekers are met, AI and machine learning provide an always-on engine that personalizes experiences. Talent acquisition professionals will hear how Magellan Health successfully leverages their chatbot, intelligent search, and more to connect candidates with best-fit career opportunities.

The 5 Misconceptions of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning



Presented by: John Sumser, Principal Analyst, HRExaminer



Artificial intelligence and machine learning are among the biggest trends in HR and the greater tech industry, yet, many grapple with understanding the true impact they can have throughout an organization. During this session, recruiters will separate fact from fiction and gain answers to their biggest AI questions.

AI is a Journey, Not a Product



Presented by: Sandra Aasma, Global HR Systems Expert, Kuehne+Nagel



To help us connect with the strongest candidates, AI depends on context, human interaction and learning. Implementing AI isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution — it’s a journey. In this session, recruiters will learn how Kuehne+Nagel approached AI in the employee experience, their vision for success, and the progress they’ve made.

Conversational AI: Let’s Talk About It



Presented by: Deepti Yenireddy, CEO & Founder, My Ally



When half of a recruiter’s day is spent answering the same questions or scheduling interviews, there’s little time left to truly connect with candidates. Talent acquisition professionals will discover how conversational AI improves productivity by letting candidates and employees interact with technology in natural, human-like ways.

“AI & The Evolved Recruiter will deliver forward-looking insights on AI’s impact that HR practitioners won’t find anywhere else,” said Tom Tate, director of product marketing at Phenom. “Recruiters will not only develop a deeper knowledge and understanding of AI’s real-life applications — they’ll gain advanced strategies for using AI to improve the talent experience now and in the years to come.”

This event is being offered at no cost and will include an e-book with additional information about how to maximize AI in recruiting initiatives. All approved sessions will be available on demand after the event. To learn more, visit https://www.phenom.com/ai-and-the-evolved-recruiter.

