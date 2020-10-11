Amazon Prime Day MacBook, Chromebook & Laptop Deals 2020: Early Microsoft Surface, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS & HP Laptop Deals Reviewed by Deal Stripe
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day researchers are identifying the top early laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring savings on business, gaming, and convertible laptops from Apple, Microsoft, HP, ASUS, Dell & Lenovo. Explore the full selection of deals in the list below.
Best Apple MacBook deals:
- Save up to 14% on Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro & MacBook Air laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $300 on the New Apple MacBook Pro at Amazon – 16-inch with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and 2.6Ghz Intel Core i7
- Save $50 on the Apple MacBook Air at Amazon – with 13-inch retina display, backlit magic keyboard, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage
- Save up to $305 on the latest Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro 13” & 16” & more MacBook laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best Chromebook deals:
- Save up to 38% on Chromebooks from HP, Samsung, Lenovo, Dell, Acer and more top manufacturers at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $190 on the Samsung 11.6″ Chromebook at Amazon – powered by Intel Celeron N3060 with 4GB memory, 16GB eMMC flash memory & HDMI & USB 3.0 ports
- Save 21% on the Acer Chromebook 315 at Amazon – 15.6″ HD laptop with Intel N4000 & 4GB RAM, comes with a free protective sleeve
Best Laptop deals:
- Save up to $809 on a wide range of laptops at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $104 on the newest HP 15.6″ HD Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon – premium business HP laptop with 10th Gen Intel Dual-Core i3, 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Save up to 40% on the latest laptops from HP, Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, Apple & many more top-rated laptop brands
- Save up to $104 on HP laptops, PCs & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale – check the latest deals on top-rated HP touchscreen and traditional laptops like the HP Spectre x360 and HP Omen series
- Save $40 on the 2020 HP 14” HD Laptop at Amazon – equipped with AMD Athlon Silver 3050U, 8GB DDR4 RAM & 512GB SSD
- Save up to $150 on Dell XPS & Inspiron laptops, PCs & monitors – click the link for the latest prices on the best-selling Dell XPS 13 & XPS 15 laptops, as well as many more Dell laptops at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $150 on the Dell XPS 13 7390 Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon – 13.3 inch 4K UHD Laptop with 1TB SSD, 10th Gen Intel Core i7 & 16GB RAM
- Save $134 on the Dell Inspiron 5000 Touchscreen Laptop at Amazon – 15.6-Inch Full HD laptop with Intel Core i7, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, backlit keyboard & Intel UHD Graphics
- Save $110 on the Dell XPS 15 7590 Laptop at Amazon – 15.6” 4K UHD OLED laptop with 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5, 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Save up to $164 on ASUS laptops such as the ASUS ZenBook, VivoBook & ASUS ROG gaming laptop – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 24% on the 2020 ASUS VivoBook 15 15.6 Inch FHD 1080P Laptop at Amazon – powered with AMD Radeon Vega 3, AMD Ryzen 3200U processor with 256GB SSD and upgraded to 8GB DDR4 memory [only 1 left in stock]
- Save $70 on the ASUS VivoBook 15 (AMD Quad Core) Laptop at Amazon – 15.6” Full HD, thin & lightweight laptop with AMD Quad Core R5-3500U CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM & 256GB SSD [In stock on Oct 14th]
- Save up to $109 on Lenovo IdeaPad, ThinkPad & many more Lenovo laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 27% on the 2020 Lenovo IdeaPad 14-inch Laptop Computer at Amazon – with 4GB DDR4 memory, 64GB eMMC flash memory & Windows 10 Home 64-bit operating system
- Save $76 on the 2020 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6″ Laptop at Amazon – equipped with Intel Core i3-1005G1, 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
Best Microsoft Surface deals:
- Save up to $809 on Microsoft Surface Laptops, Surface Pro 7, 6 X & many more Surface 2-in-1 laptops – at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $401 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 at Amazon – thin and light at 2.76 lbs with a 13.5 touchscreen display, the latest 8th generation Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage
- Save $73 on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Amazon – 12.3″ touchscreen laptop with 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory & 128GB SSD [only 1 left in stock]
- Save $809 on the Microsoft Surface Book 2 15” Laptop at Amazon – with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512 GB & NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 discrete GPU w/6GB GDDR5 graphics memory [only 1 left in stock]
Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event stretches over 48 hours, with thousands of items from top brands being offered with significant savings.
On Prime Day, shoppers can find an impressive number of MacBook, Surface Pro, Chromebook, and more laptop deals on Amazon. Laptops are preferred for many home office and remote learning setups due to their portability and compact size, allowing them to be used in more areas in the house. Apple MacBooks are the premier choice for many professionals due to their speedy performance and smooth OS. Those who prefer Windows should consider business laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS, which typically come with the Microsoft OS installed along with plenty of connectivity and adequate processing power.
The Microsoft Surface Pro and Go laptops are interesting alternatives due to their convertible nature. Users can switch from a touchscreen tablet interface with pen stylus to the more traditional keyboard and trackpad setup via a keyboard case.
Chromebooks from Acer, Samsung, Lenovo, HP, ASUS, and Dell provide a third alternative operating system that works well whether for students or employees through the lightweight Google Chrome OS.
More than 175 million products across various categories were purchased and delivered worldwide during last year’s Prime Day shopping event.
