American IRA Discusses Gold Skyrockets in 2020, Highlighting the Value of a Self-Directed Gold IRA

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2020 / Gold hit new records in 2020, topping over $2,000. According to a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, this could be a perfect time for retirement investors to research precious metals. Tackling this topic in a recent post at the American IRA blog, the Self-Directed IRA administration firm explained why gold remains more than relevant in 2020.

According to the post, “investors are sometimes thrown off by the idea that a nontraditional asset like gold might still be relevant within a retirement portfolio.” However, the post points to recent prices as highlighting why gold remains more relevant than ever. Although precious metals have a role in investments dating back to antiquity, they still remain hard assets that many retirement investors flock to when they want to hedge their bets outside of turbulence in the stock market. Other real assets that can be held within a Self-Directed IRA include real estate, for example.

Given the state of the economy in 2020-particularly the challenges created by massive debt and the COVID-19 pandemic-it may not be surprising that gold has performed so well. For investors who have some retirement funds in gold thanks to a Self-Directed IRA, this has helped “cushion the blow” of difficult economic circumstances.

“Investors with a Self-Directed IRA can choose to invest in gold,” noted Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “This post explains how some investors think about gold and view it as a hard asset. But it also explains the specifics of gold investing within a Self-Directed IRA.” The post tackles specifics as to what kind of gold bullion can be held within a retirement portfolio: for example, gold bars hallmarked by a NYMEX or COMEX-approved refiner or assayer.

“As a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, we don’t give specific investment advice,” said Jim Hitt. “But posts like these help people understand why these alternative asset classes exist.”

