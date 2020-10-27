Appfire Acquires Business Intelligence Products from Navarambh Software

AIO Family of BI Apps Furthers Appfire’s Expansion Into Tableau and Microsoft Environments

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Appfire, a leading provider of apps for software development teams, today announced it is acquiring six business intelligence (BI) apps from Navarambh Software. As part of the acquisition Navarambh’s founder and AIO apps creator, Harsh Agarwal, will join the company as Chief Product Architect.

“Business Intelligence is one of our key areas of expertise and as we continue to invest in this area, the acquisition of the AIO line of BI and reporting apps is a natural fit,” said Randall Ward, co-founder and CEO, Appfire. “Atlassian has curated a passionate community of gifted app developers, amongst which Harsh stands tall. He is an extraordinary entrepreneur, and we look forward to working with him to bring new business value and more diverse product offerings that integrate Atlassian with visualization platform leaders like Tableau and Power BI.”

The acquired AIO apps, including AIO Reports & Timesheets for Jira, AIO Tableau Connector for Jira, and AIO Power BI Connector for Jira, will be folded into Appfire’s extensive portfolio of BI apps within its Bob Swift brand. Other top-selling BI tools in the Bob Swift product set include Advanced Tables for Confluence, SQL for Confluence, and Run Self-Service Reports for Confluence, among others.

Appfire’s portfolio of BI products enable data analytics, development, and leadership teams to make strategic decisions using their data by providing the information they need, in context, when they need it. The AIO family of BI apps currently has more than 5,000 active installs across both Cloud and Data Center, as more teams are seeing increased value in importing Jira data into Tableau and Microsoft’s Power BI to create insightful reports and dashboards.

Harsh Agarwal commented, “Joining forces with Appfire gives our team the opportunity to bring more innovation to an even broader range of organizations and will enable us to scale to meet the need for business solutions that deliver value and agility. My passion is in building products that transform business using data, and with Appfire’s help in operations, marketing, and support, I’ll be able to focus more of my time building on this passion.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Khaitan & Co. served as legal counsel for Appfire. The deal was financed by First Eagle Bank.

About Appfire



Appfire is an award-winning Atlassian Platinum Marketplace Partner and has been a global authority in the Atlassian ecosystem for nearly 15 years. Appfire’s popular Beecom, Bob Swift, Botron, Feed Three, Innovalog, and Wittified product brands comprise the largest portfolio of apps on the Atlassian Marketplace with 70+ purpose-built products and 100,000 active installations worldwide. Learn more at www.appfire.com

Contacts

Holly Wright



Director of Marketing



Appfire



(781) 288-5757



MediaRelations@appfire.com