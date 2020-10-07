Ashvattha Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran George G. Montgomery to its Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ashvattha Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on developing novel hydroxyl dendrimer therapeutics (HDTs) to treat unmet medical needs in oncology, ocular, and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of George G. Montgomery to its board of directors. Montgomery brings more than 30 years of extensive experience as an investor, entrepreneur and investment banker across diverse healthcare sectors.

“We are honored to have George join our Board of Directors, as he brings a tremendous amount of life science experience and business development expertise to help guide the strategic direction of our company today and in the future,” said Jeffrey Cleland, Ph.D., chairman, CEO and president of Ashvattha Therapeutics. “As a highly respected executive in the healthcare industry, George’s leadership will be invaluable as we continue on our mission to develop therapies that selectively target and treat disease, enabled through the use of our proprietary hydroxyl dendrimer platform.”

George Montgomery currently serves as a Managing Director at WestRiver Group (WRG), where he co-leads the Healthcare fund to guide investments in biotech/pharma, digital health, medtech and tech-enabled services. Before joining WRG, Montgomery was a partner at Gurnet Point Capital (GPC), a $2 billion dedicated global healthcare fund, and served on the boards of Gurnet Point portfolio companies: Crossover Health, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Before Brands and Alladapt. Prior to GPC, he was a co-founder and Chief Financial Officer at Coherus Biosciences and has held leadership roles in banking with JPMorgan H&Q, Cowen and CSFB.

“Ashvattha is developing a deep clinical pipeline with a novel therapeutic approach. I am excited to support this strong team of scientific leaders in nanomedicine and serial entrepreneurs to advance targeted therapies for patients with inflammation and to address significant unmet clinical needs,” said George Montgomery.

Additionally, Montgomery serves on non-profit boards including REDF, The Jackson Laboratory, and the Yale Cancer Center Advisory Board. He received his BA in Political Science from Yale College and an MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapeutics that target and alter specific cells in areas of diseased tissues. The Company’s targeted platform technology, hydroxyl dendrimers (HD), is exclusively licensed from Johns Hopkins University. HDs chemically conjugated to disease modifying drugs create novel proprietary HD therapeutics (HDTs). Ashvattha has initiated multiple programs with HDTs focused on oncology, age-related macular degeneration, or AMD, hyperinflammation in diseases such as COVID-19 and neuroinflammatory diseases such as ALS and Alzheimer’s disease.

Contacts

Investors



Matt Brewer



Ashvattha Therapeutics



matt@avttx.com

303-717-9446

Media



Julie Normart



W2O



jnormart@w2ogroup.com

559-974-3245